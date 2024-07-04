OC dominates Malmaison with bonus point win

By Chesley Daniels

In an entertaining match in front of a large crowd at Lavender Valley, Old Collegians (OC) secured a bonus point win over Malmaison, showcasing their strength and skill on the field. This was an Epru Adams Cup fixture.

The match began slowly for OC, with the team making several errors that cost them two tries early.

However, they quickly regained their footing, with Siyamthanda Wambi scoring the opening try assisted by his captain.

Malmaison struggled to contain OC’s forwards, who continued to pressurise them throughout the game. Dylan Maerman scored the second try, followed by Athini Gagayi, who secured the third try after a loose ball in their half. Sonwabile Leleki scored the fourth try, assisted by his captain, and Sive Ngogela scored the sixth try, showcasing OC’s speed and agility. Kamva Ncani scored the final try, with the forwards once again demonstrating their strength.

Ashley Ngapi converted four penalties, solidifying OC’s lead. Siyabulela Ngesi of OC was named man of the match for his outstanding performance.

Final Score: OC 36 – Malmaison 12

Try Scorers:

– Siyamthanda Wambi

– Dylan Maerman

– Athini Gagayi

– Sonwabile Leleki

– Sive Ngogela

– Kamva Ncani

Conversions: Ashley Ngapi (3/6)

Man of the match: Siyabulela Ngesi of OC

Latest Adams Cup log as at 29 June: