Rhodes University’s women’s rugby team features at USSA Rugby Tournament for the first time

The Rhodes University Sports Department is proud to announce that it will host the 2024 USSA Rugby Tournament from 1 – 5 July 2024. This prestigious event will gather twenty-six universities from across South Africa, promising a diverse and competitive field of teams for an exciting week of competitive matches, camaraderie, and celebration.

This year’s tournament is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with two significant anniversaries: Rhodes University’s 120th anniversary and USSA’s 30th anniversary. Adding to the significance, the tournament will, for the first time, feature a women’s section, underscoring our commitment to gender equality in sports.

The objectives of the tournament are multifaceted. Promoting gender equality is a core focus, with the introduction of the women’s rugby section emphasising our dedication to inclusivity and diversity in university sports. This initiative aims to provide a platform for female athletes to showcase their talent, promoting fairness and equal opportunities.

In this light, it is noteworthy to highlight Elize Everton’s recent achievements. Everton, Sports Officer at Rhodes University, was appointed the South Africa Women’s Sevens Team manager at the 2024 FISU World Rugby 7s Championships. Their participation and performance at an international level demonstrate the growing talent and competitiveness of women’s rugby in South Africa​ – they secured wins against Mexico and Poland while facing a challenging game against Spain, underscoring the potential and resilience of South African women’s rugby teams. This aligns with the goals of the USSA Rugby Tournament, which is to provide a competitive platform for female athletes and inspire the next generation of rugby players​.

Event Schedule:

July 1-5, 2024: Tournament Days July 1, 3, & 5 – Men’s section July 2 & 4 – Women’s section

Tournament Days July 5, 2024: Closing Ceremony Final Matches Award Presentations

Updates and highlights will be shared on Rhodes University and USSA social media platforms. Matches will also be live-streamed.

