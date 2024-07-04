Isikhumbuzo Applied History Unit teams up with Mr Sibhozo to bring to life domestic workers’ struggles and triumphs

By Zindzi Nkunzi

As South Africa marks 30 years of democracy, Rhodes University celebrates its 120th anniversary, and the National Arts Festival reaches its 50th year, Mr Thumamna Sibhozo, in collaboration with the Isikhumbuzo Applied History Unit from the History Department at Rhodes University, presented a play that depicts South Africa’s past and present – called “Madam President Evelyn”.

Having been part of the 2023 Standard Bank Ovation Award-winning production “Pumla-Rest”, Mr Sibhozo was inspired to write this classical South African satire with the aim of fostering empathy among audiences for domestic workers nationwide. The play reflects on how past situations would look today by shedding light on the struggles of those who have been overlooked. “We referenced a real-life domestic worker from Makhanda who experienced being a domestic worker in the 1980s and witnessed the transition to the new South Africa,” Mr Sibhozo shared.

The playwright and director drew inspiration from Jacklyn Cock’s seminal 1980 work, “Maids & Madams,” which exposes the injustices faced by domestic workers. Having experienced ill-treatment from employers, Evelyn Peter, in “Madam President Evelyn,” judiciously decides to run for the presidency in the upcoming 2024 elections. She champions Ubuntu, youth employment, free internet, and the professionalisation of domestic work. The play prompted the audience to reflect on South Africa’s socio-political landscape by highlighting the disgruntled domestic workers’ treatment and the challenges they encountered. It further emphasised the importance of voting to ensure that all voices are heard.

Mr Sibhozo said, “This has been a lovely and educational journey. It has been an honour to work with Julia Wells, the Head of the Isikhumbuzo Applied History Unit at Rhodes University (IAHU), to bring such a profound story to life with a young cast.”

“It was interesting to see what the young children know and identify the gap between the knowledge of South African history among the youth and their awareness of current events,” he said.

The production is a tribute and dedication to the mothers who helped shape the nation. It examines the roles they played in their employers’ homes, schools, and supermarkets, highlighting their contributions and significance to society. The production celebrates the vital role of domestic and blue-collar workers.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.