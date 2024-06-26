Nothando Yolanda Tshuma

Vox Pops

Village Green

25 June 2024

Person 1

Sidney-Faye Wiggett Newton, Female, 21 (Grahamstown)

“My favourite part of this festival has been the show Silhouette, it was fantastic to watch, and I have enjoyed the Stalls here as well at Village Green.”

Person 2

Nosibabalo Tetani, Female (Grahamstown)

“With the National festival at the moment is the Village Green that is at Victoria Girls’ High School and my favourite part is the food stalls and I love the smell around me when I am here, and I have been enjoying the food”

Person 3

Siweze Ncgwayi (Grahamstown)

“My Name is Siweze, I am twenty-two years old, and I am from Grahamstown. My favourite thing about the festival so far is definitely the food, the art sculptures and art paintings and very much the jewelry”.

Person 4

Michele Haarhoff (PE)

“My name is Michele Haarhoff, and I am from Port Elizabeth. We have come through for the day and we thoroughly enjoyed it, really it is smaller than it used to be years ago, but it is more intimate which is nice, and we just come from the moon looks delicious and we thoroughly enjoyed it, it was an excellent show that I really can advise people to see it was really brilliant”.

Lynn Quinn, Makhanda Resident

I’ve been to many festivals, and I love the festival. This morning, I did something I’ve never done before, a walk to see all the street art in Grahamstown with someone explaining to us the difference between street art and graffiti and yeah it was just such an eye opener so that was my start to the festival.