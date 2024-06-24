Rhodes Celebrate through conversation and conservation

By Ovayo Novukela

Rhodes University is celebrating 120 years of academic excellence this year.

Rhodes University’s Department of Visual Arts is having an exhibition that looks at four decades of artworks by current and former staff of the Fine Art Department.

One of the organisers of the exhibition, Maureen De Jager, said that they were to devise a strategy for the assessment and oversight of the Rhodes University (RU) art collection, which comprises of numerous artworks scattered in buildings across campus.

“We collected some of the best artwork the university has to offer, and we will be able to talk about them in detail through conversations, and it has different meanings to different people”, De Jager said.

De Jager added that they decided to add artworks by former staff from the RU art collection, even though the process of identifying and finding relevant works sometimes bordered on a treasure hunt.

The RU Drama Department, another key player in the arts at the University, is featured as one of the festival’s venues, alongside venues from the Music Department

The Drama Department has a rich history of producing acclaimed and award-winning graduates who have contributed to theatre and performance locally and internationally.

“As we celebrate 50 years of the National Arts Festival, 30 years of democracy, and Rhodes University’s 120th anniversary, we reflect on our rich history and the transformative power of the arts in shaping our society”, De Jager said.

She added that this milestone was a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to fostering creative excellence and contributing meaningfully to the cultural and intellectual heritage of South Africa.

Visit the National Arts Festival website for more information.