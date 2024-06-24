A journey through spirit and sound

nomthandazo: amahubo

Music

Guy Butler Theatre

Curated

By Malikhanye Mankayi

A truly transformative experience awaited those fortunate enough to have attended the performance of Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner Zoë Modiga on the weekend.

Performed in the Guy Butler Theatre at 1820 Settlers National Monument, Modiga presented a collection of classics from her discography, the debut album Yellow: The Novel, the celebrated, award-winning sophomore album Inganekwane along with the wildly anticipated new work Nomthandazo.

Modiga’s collaborative work with Kwantu Choir, whom she first met during last year’s Masicule project, added an ethereal dimension to the performance.

The synergy between Modiga and the choir was palpable, creating a harmonious blend that elevated the entire experience. Their joint efforts on newly created songs showcased a beautiful fusion of their distinct yet complementary styles.

Nomthandazo, the centerpiece of the evening, stood out as a surrealist hymn book. Each track set a vivid landscape, inviting the audience into an introspective, unconscious world.

The inspiration, drawn from self-realisation, identity, and the spirit world, was evident in every note and lyric. The music was intricately coded with sounds and messages from private, quiet places, offering a profound commentary on the human condition.

The performance drew on diverse elements, including places of worship, new age sounds, memory, choral spaces, mantras, and healing energy.

Modiga’s lean into divine feminine energy and matriarchal influence was a nurturing embrace of spirit and self, beautifully echoed by the Kwantu Choir’s powerful presence

Throughout the evening, Modiga’s storytelling was deeply moving. The songs, based on real stories and perspectives about the Creator, higher self, loss, and love, resonated deeply with the audience.

Staged in the Guy Butler Theatre elevated the performance where the acoustics highlighted every nuanced vocal and instrumental harmony, allowing the audience to fully immerse themselves in the experience.

The lighting and stage design further enhanced the ethereal atmosphere, making the evening not just a concert, but a sacred ceremony.It was an evening that will linger in the hearts and minds of everyone present, a testament to Modiga’s extraordinary talent and vision.

.