Standard Bank at the Village Green

By Valentine Ntusi

The much-loved staple of the National Arts Festival, where individuals can grab a bite to eat, enjoy a drink with family and friends while soaking up the sun or browse the many arts and crafts on display, and for sale, is once again brimming with festive bliss.

A definite stop for any festival goer, the Village Green promises not to disappoint, with many returning favourites, including the festive beer tent. As it is a momentous anniversary for the Festival, there are exciting new additions, including the Arts Junction Corner, where visitors, young and old, are in for many a treat.

Sponsored by Standard Bank, the Arts Junction Corner offers various activities for everyone to enjoy. The silent disco provides an opportunity for music lovers to have a much-needed dance break. A photo booth allows festival attendees to showcase the excitement which productions at the National Arts Festival (NAF) are creating.

There is also an option to build a wall puzzle.

Catering for all members of the family the Arts Junction Corner also has face painting for the little ones. Those who register to play in the branded marquee area are eligible for voucher prizes, including free show tickets.

Excitable bursts of laughter are the order of the day while children can enjoy other activities the Village Green has to offer. A feature contributing to this enthusiasm is the train taking little ones on a tour around the market.

Overflowing with a lively market atmosphere, other tents at the Village Green cater for a variety of patrons; from artisan morsels of tastiness, handcrafted goods, shimmering jewellery and traditional African clothing, there are ample options for everyone.

The enticing smells emanating from numerous food stalls remain an inviting element of the Village.

While coffee maestros will keep you warm during the chilly days, the much-frequented beer tent is the place to enjoy a refreshing tipple to wind down and soak up the late afternoon rays after a day browsing and shopping at the Village Green.

Visit The Village Green daily during the National Arts Festival, hosted at Victoria Girls High School.