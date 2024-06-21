Family Fun with Magic Tricks

By Ayabonga Kosi

One perennial addition of the National Arts Festival is where magic, mentalism and humour come together. Gqeberha-born magician Brendon Peel is back on stage with his latest offering, Illusionarium.

Packed full of tongue-in-cheek comments and brimming with audience participation, Peel continues to entertain while leaving the audience gasping with his magic tricks.

Peel keeps his audience amused and enthralled from the start, balancing humour appropriate for young and old audience members.

No stranger to the stage and exuding confidence, Peel offers the audience many tricks – ranging from number to mentalism – all while ensuring the audience is engaged and part of the show.

While performing a trick in which he said he had memorised some pages in a book, Peel stumbled briefly but bounced back with little notice from the audience.

Peel also offered the audience a glimpse into his magician ways by explaining how a particular card trick works and encouraged the audience to try the trick at home.

Illusionarium is a family-friendly show with creative magic tricks and a dose of humour.

If magic is your thing, the Illusionarium is the show to see.