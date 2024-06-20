Makhanda activist flies South Africa’s flag high overseas

By Staff Reporter

Andile Nayika is a modest yet ambitious young man from a humble home in the Phumlani community in Makhanda.

He is highly grateful to have been selected to participate in the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) for young African leaders in the United States (US) from June until early August.

Nayika is one of around 40 young South Africans who are part of a group of about 700 young people from all over the continent of Africa who will spend a minimum of six weeks building capacity on either Civic Engagement, Business or Public Management at various academic institutions in the US.

The annual fellowship is a product of the US government’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and this year marks the 10th instalment of the MWF.

Nayika is a Community Facilitator for the Action4Accountability (A4A) project at the Public Service Accountability Monitor (PSAM) in Makhanda and hosts a community-focused radio show weekly on Rhodes Music Radio (RMR).

Grocott’s will publish regular updates on the MWF.