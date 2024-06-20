Obituary of the late Antonie Henry Daniels

By Chesley Daniels

Antonie Henry Daniels was born at Settlers Hospital in Grahamstown on 23 February, 1940 and sadly passed away at Settlers Hospital on Sunday 16 June; 2024, after he had been admitted on Saturday 15 June, 2024.

Fondly known as Wattie, he was the eldest of the late John and Sophie Roberts and grew up with his five brothers and four sisters. Wattie attended primary school in Grahamstown until standard and was forced to leave school in order to go and work for his family at a very young age.

Wattie grew up in a very close and large family setup and environment in Middle Terrace, Grahamstown. As a very handsome and charming young man, he was very famous amongst the female companions but wholeheartedly decided to choose Brenda Jasson whom he later got married to on 21 December, 1974. He later became a father of 10 children and moved to the hustle and bustle of Joburg where he started working at an Engineering Shop. After a few years stunned in the City of Mob, Daniels and his family moved back to the Eastern Cape at 80 Bowker Street where he started his own painting jobs to further put food on the table for his family.

He was a well known painter in the corridors of Grahamstown whilst roping in his two sons Ali and the late Dansil to work for him. Mechanical work was his hobby and was a motor mechanic by trade. As a highly talented rugby player, he was one of the founding members of Universals Rugby Football Club aka “Die Bye” in 1959. My grandfather became a household name for Universals RFC and was regarded as one of the fastest rugby players both on the rugby field and on the athletics track in Grahamstown. He was lightening fast, explosive and electrifying as a winger for his beloved rugby club “Die Bye”.

Daniels lived by very strict Christian morals, principles, ethics, standards and values and was a born Catholic at St Mary’s Catholic Church, a member in good standing until his death. He also served as an Altar Boy in his hey day in church.

It was in 1987 that my grandparents moved to 61 Currie Street and also later worked as a self employed taxi services operator for many years.

Wattie was a very humble person, very friendly, loved to joke and always had a chuckle up his sleeve. He lived for his big family, took good care of them and always a ready smile on his face. He never got angry easily and lived at peace with everyone that came across his path. Wattie lived a full and illustrious life, where he made many friends and earned the respect of many due to his character and nature as the person he was.

There was never a dull moment when my grandfather was around, whether it was at home, in society, in church, on the sports field or even in social and family gatherings. A very loving and kind soul that always put others first and reached out to those in need. He was also a profound fisherman and thoroughly enjoyed the fishing trips with his family and friends at Fish Point and Katrivier. It was a family tradition that my grandfather took us as his family out every year in December for weeks to go on camping at Fish Point with his caravan and tents. December was always a time we as family looked forward to, knowing our dear Dede would take us to the sea side.

After our grandmother’s passing in 2004, our Dede took care of us, those residing with him at 61 Currie Street. Dede found a very dear and close friend in Shaun Swartbooi who resides in Middle Terrace and the two became very close for years leading up to his departure recently. Shaun was not only a very close friend to our Dede but also a confidante, and also like a father to Shaun. The two had shared many secrets and very good memories, and no one could ever seperate them.

Our dearest Dede was never a sick person and was a very strong, healthy and brave old man, who believed he was still a young man. In recent years, he continuously visited his eldest daughter Millicent Adonis in the Western Cape for months to spend family time. It was in George where he also assisted Milly with her soup kitchen and met the street kids who became like his children who later took very good care of him when he sometimes needed TLC or in bodily pain.

During his final months before his departure, our Dede was residing between George with Milly, in 61 Currie Street with Ches and at 2 Irving Street with Ali.

Dede was hospitalized on Saturday night, 15 June, 2024, after suffering short breath and sadly passed away the following morning on Sunday the 16 June 2024.

Dede is survived by three sons, one daughter, three sisters, four daughters-in-law, 28 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren as well as extended family and friends.

The best thing about my Dede’s charm, is that no one can take it away from him.

Rest in eternal peace our dearest Dede. Your warm presence and sense of humuor will be deeply missed by all of us and those who loved you.