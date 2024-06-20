Creativity abound in curated programme

Visually stimulating, immersive in their approach, and sprinkled with a mixture of all forms of creativity, the National Arts Festival’s curated programme has something special within. Various art forms include sculpture, photography, theatre, music, dance and many more. Festival-goers are spoilt for choice with a litany of experiences to enjoy and get involved in.

Apart from the appeal of the creative works developed, created and on show by the Standard Bank Young Artist award winners, several other highly anticipated works will be showcased during the 11-day festival period. The 2024 curated programme has a bit of everything, from circus-themed explorations to riveting audiovisual installations and comedians going head-to-head, along with artistry workshops and talks.

Mandla Mbothwe’s captivating audiovisual installation Izandi Zemilambo Yabo Kuthi/The Sounds of Their Rivers in Us gives attendees an experience unlike any other. This multi-sensory installation pays tribute to creatives no longer with us by using various elements including a carefully designed soundscape. Visitors will experience a tapestry of emotions and memories to find solace in the beauty and power of art.

Festival favourite and one of SA’s top funnymen Rob Van Vuuren returns to host The Very Big Comedy Show, which has become a staple for comedy lovers at the festival. Produced by Stuart Taylor and hosted by Van Vuuren, the show merges different styles, voices and views of comedy for a night not to be forgotten.

Presented by Circus Zambia in collaboration with Barefeet Theatre and Wake the Beast, in partnership with the Irish Embassy, Lusaka Afronauts is a must-see production for all ages. Written and directed by Gift Chansa and Adam Mcguigan, Afronauts follows the tale of Edward Mukuka, a Zambian school teacher, who trains the first African space crew to travel to the moon in an aluminium rocket with a girl, two cats and a missionary on board.

A LUTA CONTINUA: Reflecting on 30 years of democracy through Constitutional Court Art Collection explores the interconnectedness of art and justice, human rights and democracy, at this pivotal moment in South Africa’s history and future. This exhibition was developed by Catherine Kennedy alongside the curatorial team of the Constitutional Court Trust.

Promoted as a unique collection symbolising an intense longing for human justice, artists donated artworks to celebrate the birth of a new era shortly after the start of democracy in 1994. The resulting collection evocatively captures the spirit of a nation moving from racist oppression to realising a progressive constitutional democracy.

This is the first time the collection will be shown in full outside of the Constitutional Court.

Walkabouts can be joined on 22, 27, and 29 June. Although free, tickets should be booked in advance.

For lovers of dance and physical theatre, Ultra, performed by Darkroom Contemporary and directed by Louise Coetzer, stems from an interest in the nuances of how societies function, both on the real and virtual planes.

Ultra, which fuses dance theatre with live art, technology and elements of sound design, offers audiences a truly immersive and memorable experience.

For a feast in authentic South African storytelling through the medium of theatre, The Suit is just the one to watch. Adapted from the work of South African literary icon Can Themba, this production, which first premiered 30 years ago, is a culmination of theatre greats and is a must for theatre lovers.