Youth Month event sought to rid Joza community of social ills

By Charial Reynders, Anita Mvane and Lukhanyiso Khanyile

Makana Municipality in partnership with various government departments and organisations hosted scores of young people in the Extension 9 community hall this week, seeking ways to help eradicate socials from the Joza community, thereby contributing to their future empowerment.

Fittingly, many of the more than 100 attendees who filled the Extension 9 community hall were young people.

Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara also addressed the gathering. She was accompanied by ward 5 councillor, Gcobisa Mene.

The aim of the event was not only to remember the sacrifices of the youth of 1976, but also to encourage a more caring society whose quality of life would be improved by virtue of protecting and further developing their vulnerable members. Speakers highlighted issues such as gender-based violence, femicide, substance abuse, unemployment, poverty, mental health and the literacy rate in Makana.

Many of the youth were given an opportunity to share their concerns and come up with possible solutions and preventative measures.

Organisations such as Families South Africa (Famsa) and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) provided valuable information on social challenges facing the youth and the departments of Social Development, Correctional Services, Health and Education offered their own services.

Famsa official Sive Mafane, who was a guest speaker at the event, informed the public that issues discussed with the organisation’s workers were strictly confidential and that they dealt with issues surrounding family matters. Mafane expressed their desire for people to speak freely about issues they face, assuring them Famsa workers treated people with empathy. Mafane went on to warn parents to be cautious about the information they shared with their children. Name-calling is one of the problematic issues young people experience in households, she said.

When asked in an interview what future plans they want to establish to assist unemployed graduates, Makana mayor Vara stated, “Locally in Makhanda, we have about more than 2000 to 3000 learnerships and we want the youth to participate meaningfully.”

Ward 5 councillor, Mene, took time to encourage the youth to join youth clubs in Makana due to the unfortunate statistics that indicate a lack of interest and participation.

The event additionally provided necessary information to enable members to create opportunities for themselves. Community youths were given a chance to speak about the various issues that were raised and share their ideas for preventative measures.

One youth, Sokhana Krans, took the initiative and called on the community to seek help if they were subjected to GBV or femicide, by reaching out to families and friends or possibly a psychologist or therapist. “Do not suffer in silence,” Krans pleaded. She also stated that poverty and unemployment are closely intertwined factors that coincide with the causations that lead to GBV and femicide.

Ntombekhaya Mgcuwe, another community member, challenged the perception that receiving an education at any age would ensure better job opportunities. She pointed to the current age limit to acquire a good job, particularly in government, being 18-35 years, suggesting that it should at the very least be 18-49. Mgcuwe said: “The youth category knows very well that job scarcity is a huge issue in South Africa. We get internships but we do not get employed.”

The community of Joza was encouraged to work together with the government to find solutions for the various issues that impacted their quality of life, specifically substance abuse, gender-based violence and unemployment.

They were also motivated to consult with the National Youth Development Agency regarding small businesses and skills required to open their own businesses. Outside the hall, workers from various departments and organisations provided free services including health checks and legal advice.

The event ended with speaker Veronica Mhlakaza, from the Soocial Development department, restating the various issues that were raised and a way forward for the youth and community. She left the younger people who attended with a motivational message: “As the youth, do not confine yourselves, let us unite instead. Be a helping hand to your neighbour.”