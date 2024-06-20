Alicedale Youth Month tournament excites, Gqeberha’s Royal Bucs big winners

By Chris Totobela

Alicedale came to a stand still this past weekend as football and netball teams from different places joined in the Youth Day celebrations.

All the games started on Saturday and went on until Monday. Teams knocked each out until there were only two left. Tournament organiser Luyanda Stwayi told Grocott’s Mail how excited he was about the success of the event.

“We had a very good and fruitful tournament and sport lovers enjoyed a long weekend of sport.”

Stwayi went on to thank all the sponsors who contributed towards the success of the tournament.

Gqeberha-based Royal Bucs were crowned champions in football after edging Makhanda’s Jacaranda Aces on penalties in the final, taking home a cash prize of R20 000 , a trophy, gold medals and playing kit.

Aces also received silver medals and playing kit for finishing as runners-up while Alicedale-based Ayeza Amanzi finished third.

In netball, Makhanda’s teams raised the local flag very high as Queens and Jacaranda Aces finished first and second respectively. Queens went home with a trophy, gold medals and playing kit while Aces walked away with silver medals and Alicedale’s Friendly City claimed third spot.

Stwayi hoped to make next year’s edition bigger and better.