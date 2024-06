By Jackie Clausen

With torrential rain forecast for the weekend, most of Kingswood College sport at home was cancelled but the rugby went ahead. Kingswood’s 1st┬áteam were rested as the 2nd┬áteam played against the Mary Waters 1st team, winning 25-0.

The U14s won 29-5, the U15 won 35-5 and the U15 won 7-0.