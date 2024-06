By Jackie Clausen

Kingswood College staged a dress rehearsal for the play “Clue” at the weekend. The cast is also made up of many 1st team sport players. Tapiwa Zhanda, the 1st team rugby captain played Colonel Mustard and Amy Wilson, a 1st team hockey and netball player, Tapiwa Zhanda, the 1st XV captain and Gary Woods, a 1st team hockey player, all featured in the play. The comedy is based on the game Cluedo and will be open to the public on 8, 9 and 10 June. Tickets are available on Quicket.