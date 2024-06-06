Loveseed teases her fans with soothing sounds ahead of performances at NAF

By Andile Mfundisi

The Amazwi Literature Museum was set ablaze by riveting vocals and soothing sounds on Friday.

Thando Nombewu, known as Loveseed, had her first appearance since returning to Makhanda.

The night was filled with beautiful music and a wonderful atmosphere. The concert was held as a means of raising funds as Loveseed will be performing on the fringe at the 50th National Arts Festival. The performance consisted of original music from the musician. Music which inspired the audience and moved them. The inspirations behind the music ranged from African pride to more personal narratives and the singer dedicated a song to her late mother.

Loveseed was backed by the Genesis Band and New Creation, both consisting of members from Makhanda and Rhodes Music students. The Genesis Band consists of drummer, Onika Magaqa; saxophonist, Musa Makgato; bassist, Bulelani Mfuku and pianist, Prince. New Creation is made up of vocalists, Khanya Lombo (midlocker), Yonwabisa Sizani (alto), Sonwabiso Sizani (tenor) and Thimna (soprano).

Having grown up in Makhanda, Loveseed is well-known and well-loved by the community. The local community came out in numbers to support the artist and one could feel the love in the room. The audience agreed that the night was filled with soulful music that transported them to a range of places and emotions.

Loveseed also has a foundation called the Loveseed Foundation. It is a non-profit company that specializes in finding solutions for various societal matters. They provide cultural programs, skills development programs and agricultural solutions. They publish for and work with musicians and artists and provide workshops for building their profiles. Africanism is at the root of these workshops, helping the artists maintain their Africanness through their work. Preserving the culture and history is also a big part of the Loveseed Foundation. They partner with museums and libraries to preserve archives for future generations to enjoy.

The night ended with a fun song that had the audience out of their seats dancing along with Loveseed. The community of Makhanda proved once again that Makhanda is a musical and artistic city and that they are always willing to support their local artists. Be sure to continue to support Loveseed at her performances at the 50th National Arts Festival in Makhanda.