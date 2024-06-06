African Connection women set to host soccer tourney as part of June 16 celebrations

By Chris Totobela

Youth day will never be the same in Makhanda thanks to African Connection WFC, the only women’s football team in Makhanda.

African Connection WFC is hosting a June 16 soccer tournament for girls, men and u15s as part of Youth Day celebrations. The tournament is open to all those interested irrespective of affiliation and will run from 15 until 17 June.

Football lovers will be treated to a great feast of football as many teams have already indicated their intention to take part in this event. Makhanda has been a ghost town for more than a decade when it comes to tournaments on such big days and this has left many teams with no choice but to go and look for some action elsewhere.

Speaking on behalf of African Connection WFC, Bongani Dingane expressed his excitement at the response from local sides. “We have already received a good response from the local clubs that want to take part in this event. The last time a Youth Day event was held was many years ago and it was also hosted by us, but since then Makhanda went dead.

“This is an opportunity for young people to spend the whole weekend in the sports field and stay away from drugs and alcohol abuse.”

This promises to be a good weekend for football in Makhanda and JD Dlepu stadium is expected to be packed with fans as usual.