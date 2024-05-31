Elections 2024: latest results show ANC leading in Makana, ahead of DA and EFF

By Luvuyo Mjekula, Ayabonga Kosi and Khanyisa Khenese

According to the latest 2024 election results, the African National Congress (ANC) is in the lead in the Makana Municipality, ahead of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

As per detailed results on the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) website, of the 44 350 registered voters in the national ballot, 22 912 voted and of those, 11 628 or 51.41% voted for the ANC.

The DA followed with 5 083 votes or 22.47% while 3 378 people (14.93%) voted for the EFF. The Patriotic Alliance (602 votes or 2.66%), umkhonto we Sizwe (289 votes or 1.28%), the United Democratic Movement (183 or 0.81%) and Rise Mzansi (124 votes or 0.55%) were the only other parties who had breached the 100-vote threshold. At total of 292 votes were deemed spoilt.

In the provincial poll, Makana Municipality recorded 23 127 votes that were cast, of which 22 929 were valid while 198 were spoilt votes.

As at late yesterday, the ANC had 50.67% or 11 617 votes, followed by the DA with 5 459 votes (23.81%) and the EFF with 3 297 votes or 14.38%.

Other parties to receive significant votes were the Patriotic Alliance, ActionSA, UDM, umkhonto we Sizwe, the African Transformation Movement and Azapo.

There have been similar outcomes in the regional ballot in Makana, with the ANC leading with 51.21%, followed by the DA at 23.64%, the EFF at 14.14%.

Before the IEC website reportedly crashed a while ago, the ANC was also in the lead nationally.

Both young and old Makhanda citizens turned out in big numbers at voting stations on Wednesday to cast their ballots in the hope for change.

Grocott’s Mail spoke to IEC official Nandipha Adam who commended the voters for coming out in numbers. She expected a hectic day ahead. “We expect a turnout of over 2000 people to put an X on the party of their choice.” Praising her team, she said: “Our staff is well-trained and ready to handle any situation.”

Grocott’s also spoke to the youth present at the St Aiden’s polling station. They emphasized that their vote would go to a party that addresses youth education and employment issues.

Kamvalethu Ntsomi and her friends highlighted their shared struggles as young people in the country, with the education system and the challenge of finding jobs post-graduation.

At the Graeme College polling station, voters there stressed the importance of voting this year as it presented a pivotal moment to advance the country’s democracy.

Ian Melliar and others expressed the need for a change in direction after 30 years. He said: “We do need a new party to govern the country, as things haven’t gone as they should have.” He also added: “It’s time to give someone else a chance.”

Whilst reminiscing on his first voting experience 30 years prior, Tom Jeffery also touched on the need for change, saying: “Problems keep on going, and a little change is occurring.”

Like Jeffery, Dr Alette Schoon shared the sentiment highlighting the necessity for political parties to be accountable for their promises. “It’s about accountability and good leadership,” Schoon asserted.

The common sentiment amongst the voters interviewed was about contributing to the progress of their country and ensuring there was a change in direction for a country 30 years into its democracy.

In the heart of town though, there were heightened tensions due to the waiting period at the Public Library polling station.

Luyanda Bheyile who stated he had been waiting in the queue since 7am, shared his frustration and blamed the lack of open booths, and the disorganization of the officials in charge of the station. Many of the voters spoke of waiting for excruciating amounts of time to place their votes and exercise their right.

One voter said the wait was due to the lack of open voting booths inside the voting station. He said as important as the day was in order to change the direction the country has been heading in, the lack of organization from the officials soured his experience.

Despite recognizing the importance of the day for the country’s future, the voter felt that the logistical issues had marred the experience.

A true representation of both old and young coming to vote, first-time voter who identified herself only as Nicole, had come with her family and spoke of the importance of voting. She said: “Even if it’s just making a mark on a paper, it’s nice to be making a small change.”

The Drama Theatre voting station at Rhodes University opened around 7am with students and staff members to make their mark.

The large number of young voters was noticeable at Rhodes.

Student and first-time voter, Thokozile Tshabalala (22) said she was overwhelmed as she was not certain where to put her X on the ballot paper. She added, “The potholes that I am looking at are the reason I am voting, and in the Free State already my cousins who are doing matric haven’t been to school since January because of the ongoing protests, they haven’t had water for over 22 years, and they don’t have roads. It’s nice here at least we are going to school.”

Another student, Liwa Panya, said: “I am very excited about voting; I feel like I am making an impact. I am changing my life because we are tired of ‘Amandla, action and burning of tyres’, X is the way.

“With the current economic state in South Africa, I can’t just trust anyone that they are going to vote in a way that is going to satisfy our needs as people. I need to make my mark; I need to make the change that I want to see as well as contribute to this change that I want to see. So, if I want to see it, I need to at least put an effort towards the change that I want to see.”

Professor Heila Lotz Sisitka (59) said she was happy that there were elections again because South Africa was once a country where people were not allowed to vote.

“In 1994 people were allowed to vote, then after that you realize how important voting is. I am voting for change.”

The IEC has meanwhile said it was not proud of the long queues at voting stations.

Provincial Electoral Officer, Kayakazi Magudumana told journalists that the commission would consider making changes to the setup at voting stations in the future, including opening more voting stations and using streams and therefore added voting booths.