Scores of Makhanda residents streamed to various voting stations across the town on Wednesday to cast their ballot in what has been described as one the most telling elections in South Africa’s history. Grocott’s Mail photographers, Steven Lang, Rikie Lai, Khanyisa Khenese, Ayabonga Kosi and Luvuyo Mjekula were out and about to document this important event in the calendars of Makhanda and South Africa as a whole.