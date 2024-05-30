Stars, Rosebuds and Kowie claim impressive wins

By Chesley Daniels

Trying Stars 1st XV hammered Hankey Villagers 47-17 in an Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 fixture at their fortress Wentzel Sports Ground on Saturday afternoon. Stars led 14-0 at halftime. Hosts Stars proved too strong for their opponents in front of their large faithful and came out victorious. The win put Stars in 5th position on the log with Hankey in 9th position. Stars scored nine tries in a try fest and ran riot over a hapless Hankey side. The home side’s dangerous backline were in devastating form and outclassed their opponents with their profound pace and skill out wide. The powerful Stars inside centre Flinn Cannon was in sublime form and voted man of the match after a sterling performance. Cannon scored a brace of tries while Dicanio King also put in a solid performance with two tries. Further tries came from Lucian Milborrow, Schalk Cannon and Luqmaan Mallik. Garth Oosthuizen converted four tries and Milborrow two.

Rosebuds vs Klipfontein

Rosebuds kept their unbeaten run in the Sedru-SRV Regional League with a solid 13-3 win over Klipfontein United in Alicedale on Saturday. Rosebuds are not an easy unit to beat at the “House of Pain” and proved that again on Saturday against a decent and solid United. The win saw Rosebuds remain in 2nd position on the log with a game in hand behind Kowie. Veteran Nico Kock scored the only try of the match for Rosebuds while young Shaheed Peterson slotted two penalties and a conversion.

Kowie United vs Alderonians

Log leaders United hosted a spirited Aldos side from Addo in a high scoring game, walking away with a 34-24 bonus point win. Kowie is on 15 points after 4 games on the log and is still unbeaten in the competition.

Valencia Barbarians vs Ndlambe Tigers

Babaas trumped the struggling Tigers 47-0 in Addo and moved up to 5th position on the log, while Tigers remains in last position.

Newtown Wolves vs Swallows Wolves hosted the reigning Sedru champs at the intimidating Ham and Tam Stadium in the main game of a full program of rugby. The home side upset the Makhanda side with a decent 21-12 win, a third defeat in the competition for Swallows . Newtown is now in 7th position on the log with Swallows in 8th position. Wolves played a fast paced game with their speedy backs which put the visitors under pressure. Swallows made too many unforced errors and waisted numerous scoring opportunities.

Latest Sedru-SRV Regional League Log

1. KOWIE UNITED – 15 (4)

2. ROSEBUDS – 13 (3)

3. KLIPFONTEIN UNITED – 8 (3)

4. ALDERONIANS – 6 (2)

5. VALENCIA BARBARIANS – 6 (3)

6. BLACK LIONS – 5 (3)

7. NDLAMBE TIGERS – 0 (4)