    St Andrew’s ends Graeme’s long reign as Bailey Cup champions

    By
    The St Andrew's College's Bailey Cup tennis team of 2024. Photo: Supplied
    By Erna Goodier

    On Sunday, the St Andrew’s College Tennis Club played two thrilling fixtures at the annual Bailey Cup, hosted at Kingswood this year.

    St Andrew's Bailey Cup U14 players, Connor Holder and Jamie Wienand. Photo: Supplied
    This local fixture includes two players in the U18, U16, U14, U12 and U10 age groups, which is unique, as you play alongside your prep school to determine the final outcome. Our first match was against Kingswood, which we won quite comfortably. We used this fixture to warm up and prepare ourselves for what could be a very challenging game later. This victory set a positive tone for the day.

    The highlight of the day was our fixture against Graeme College. Known for their dominance, Graeme had held the Bailey Cup for 12 consecutive years, making them strong opponents. The St Andrew’s College team, however, approached each match with grit and we were determined to turn things around this year.

    U16 team players Joshua Stapylton-Smith and Rhys Wiblin. Photo: Supplied

    We managed to pull off a stunning victory against Graeme, ending their long reign as champions.

    Congratulations and a big thank you to the following players:

    U14: Connor Holder and Jamie Wienand

    U16: Joshua Stapylton-Smith and Rhys Wiblin

    U18: Cameron Bennett and Qhawe Mbetshu

    U18 players Cameron Bennett and Qhawe Mbetshu. Photo: Supplied

     

