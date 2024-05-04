Six people killed in Makhanda horror taxi crash

By Luvuyo Mjekula

A horrific taxi accident claimed the lives of six people and injured a few others in Makhanda earlier today.

The driver of the taxi, four passengers and a teenage boy, who was hit by the taxi while walking on the pavement, were all declared dead at the scene this afternoon. Their bodies were removed from the scene a short while ago.

Scores of onlookers packed the scene as paramedics attended to injured passengers and police officers carried out their investigations. The road was closed for hours and traffic officers redirected traffic.

The accident is believed to have taken place at about 1pm after the taxi’s brakes reportedly failed. The vehicle reportedly hit the young boy, who is believed to have been on his way from a sporting event, and then smashed into the RDP house, destroying the entire front of the building.

An eyewitness told Grocott’s Mail the taxi had sped down “M” Street, and the driver had managed to avoid two taxis coming in the opposite direction. However, he said the taxi hit the boy and appeared to “fly off the ground”, before crashing into the house.

The accident has left the Tantyi community in shock, with some fearing for their children’s lives due to the “dangerous” bend and “reckless” driving.

The police are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.