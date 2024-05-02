Flying into the future: what Rhodes University’s nanotech facility upgrade symbolises

By Zindzi Nkunzi

In a spectacle that underscored its technological ambitions, Rhodes University recently deployed a helicopter to transport delicate scientific instruments to its new, state-of-the-art nanotechnology facility. This operation not only highlighted the sophisticated nature of the Institute for Nanotechnology Innovation (INI) but also marked a significant expansion from its original space in the ChemPharm building due to its substantial growth.

Established in 2007 as the DST/Mintek Nanotechnology Innovation Centre, the INI at Rhodes University has become a critical node in a health-technology-research triad that benefits communities. The INI specialises in sensor technology, complementing its partner institutions—the University of Western Cape and the University of Johannesburg, which focus on bio-labelling and water solutions, respectively.

Under the leadership of SARChI Chair of Medicinal Chemistry and Nanotechnology, Distinguished Professor Tebello Nyokong, the INI is renowned for housing a unique assembly of scientific instruments all under one roof. Rhodes University Associate Professor of Inorganic-Analytical Chemistry, Professor Philani Mashazi, describes it as a “one-stop-shop,” the only facility of its kind in the world.

Rhodes University Infrastructure Consultant Dr Iain L’Ange explained that the new building was necessitated by INI’s evolution into an internationally recognised institution known for high-quality education and research. The new facility aims to nurture a cadre of African researchers through scholarships and international exchanges, maintain cutting-edge scientific equipment, and provide a conducive educational environment.

The logistical challenges of moving to the new building were not trivial. Dr L’Ange shared that transporting the INI’s sophisticated and sensitive instruments—some of the most advanced in the Southern Hemisphere—required extreme caution to maintain their functionality. This led to the dramatic helicopter operation in March, a testament to the importance and sensitivity of the task.

Reflecting on the journey, Dr L’Ange remarked that the construction of the new INI building and the refurbishment of the ChemPharm building are among the most complex projects undertaken by Rhodes University. He praised the nanotechnology team for their exemplary work in ensuring the project’s success, a sentiment echoed by Professor Mashazi, who highlighted the collaborative effort and external support that facilitated the smooth transition.

As Rhodes University looks to the future, the new INI building is not just a physical expansion but a symbol of its commitment to leading-edge research and innovation in nanotechnology, poised to make significant contributions locally and globally. The University’s initiative showcases a forward-thinking approach that merges high-tech solutions with educational excellence, promising a brighter future for nanotechnology research and application.

This story was first published by The Rhodes University Communications Division.