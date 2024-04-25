What’s On – 25 April – 2 May

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Tuesday, 23 April – Sunday, 30 June

Community Assets for Social Innovation

A research and training program to develop ideas for enterprise and community development initiatives.

@ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street, Rhodes University

14:00 – 16:00

Contact Thandiwe on ruce@ru.ac.za

Free entry

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, 25 APRIL

U3A

Elizabeth Milne from Bathurst will demonstrate and describe the surprising medicinal uses of a number of common indigenous plant species that grow all over the Eastern Cape. She really knows what she’s talking about! She gave a similar talk at Brookshaw last year, which captivated audiences.

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00-11:00

R5 entry fee

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

FRIDAY, 26 APRIL

docLOVE film screening at Amazwi

We will be screening Shorties.

Here are the descriptions for all the short films that will be screened on the day:

– AWAY FROM HOME (6 minutes)

By Arnaud Rwasangabo

Christopher is a Burundian refugee, living in South Africa for more than 14 years. This short documentary follows his journey as he attempts to return to his home country.

– PEDAL, CHASING TRAILS, CHANGING LIVES (6 minutes)

By Izette Mostert

With passion and unity, watch how cycling changes people’s lives. Through building trails together and riding together, feel the wind and heal as you ride along this wonderful story of Unathi, the Fairtree DP World Cannondale Racing Team and the Trail Fund in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

– ULWANDE LUSHILE – MEETING THE TIDES (10 minutes)

By Tembisa Jordaan

Elderly ladies drag their whole families to the pristine beaches of northern KwaZulu Natal, to join in the festivities of mussel harvest day. With a bucket in hand and a screw driver, they wake up bright and early and on a spring low tide, they bend their back and carefully dislodge mussels that are big enough to eat.

– A CAMERA ON MY LAP (18 minutes)

By Shelley Barry

Shot on a mobile phone during lockdown in Gqeberha, South Africa, a filmmaker contemplates creating within an unchanging frame of reference. The film centres around her home, The Blue House, a tribute to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Kahlo was her source of inspiration when she became a person with a disability during a turf war in Cape Town in 1996. A camera on my Lap ponders questions concerning representation on the cinematic screen and responds to the challenge of creative practice during a pandemic.

– THIS SIDE OF FABULOUS (30 minutes)

By Joy Sapieka and Tim Wege

Patricia Goliath juggles two lives that are poles apart. She is one of the few women Police Captains, ballistic expert and hostage negotiator on her local force in Strandfontein. Working in the crime infested areas in one of the most dangerous cities in the world, she trains young police cadets who patrol gang ridden areas. On her days off Patricia becomes Layla, named after a goddess, a beautiful sensual belly dancer.

@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street

13:50 for 14:00

You can book your ticket for Amazwi here: https://forms.gle/zXn9j6e3ZhSyN5Xd9

Free entry

Live Music with Greg Short

Performing a wide range of rock, folk and blues covers

@The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

18:30 – 21:30

Free entry

Kodaly approach to music education

An introduction, overview and information session

@Kingswood College

18:30 – 20:00

RSVP: theresa@dwyer.co.za

Free entry

The Hyacinth Wild

Zululand-based musical ensemble, The Hyacinth Wild, is delighted to embark on its debut tour

across the Eastern Cape from 24 April 24th to 5 May 5th, 2022. For a distinctive tour highlight is a

performance in Makhanda. Local band Treble Trouble will accompany their performance.

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

21:00

For more info, contact Strato on 082785 6403 /strato@iafrica.com

R80 entry fee

__

SATURDAY, 27 APRIL

Colour Run & Fun Day

A 5km colour run. Starts Rhodes and ends there at Prospect Field. It is followed by a Fun Day with games for everyone.

@ ​​Rhodes University, Prospect Field

07:30 Registration | 09:00 Race starts

Contact Stormé on 065 860 3257

Price: R20 Adults | R10 for under 16s

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Freedom Day Market

It’s a fundraiser event organised by Undlelazimhlophe Sustainable Community Development NPO. It’s open to local artists, crafters, and food establishments. It’s going to be a chilled, relaxed picnic vibe. Aimed to offer a family-oriented environment.

@ Botanical Gardens

09:00 – 15:00

Contact Ntuthu Blow on 076 679 7034/ undlelazimhlophe@gmail.com

Price: R50 a stall

Bargain Bonanza

The Grahamstown Bowling Club will be hosting a Bargain bonanza, clothing, household goods, plants, books, and much more.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Corner of African and Cawood Streets.

09:00 to 13:00

Free entry

Kaboom Night 7

Kaboom Night is a name given to events hosted by RKQC (Team Wayase), so this time, it’s Kaboom part 7, which means it’s show number 7 since the movement was formed. Almost 40 Makhanda local artists are set to perform on the day, and we expect entertainment from different genres such as hip-hop, reggae, afro-pop, dancehall, etc. Makhanda Community will be celebrating Freedom Day with music, and everyone is invited to come and enjoy local acts. There is no age limit, and children will be brought to enjoy Freedom Day.

@ Soccer City/ kwa Jacky, Jacob Zuma Drive

11:00 till late

Booking/ Contact Details: +27829600587 rkqcwayase@gmail.com

Free entry

Red Rent Party

Join us for a great time with a live performance by Wietsa & Greg for post-funk renditions and tributes with music by DJ Fan. Toasted sandwiches will be on sale.

@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street

17:00

Free entry

Undead Generation

We welcome back PE’s favourite pop punk band, Undead Generation!

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

21:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

R40 entry fee



__

SUNDAY, 28 APRIL

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

07:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

Mountain Drive Challenge

Yay- our next community event is in the diary! Join us for the 21km walk from Graeme College to Mountain Drive and return to the school. The purpose of the fundraising is to help the Observatory Museum raise money for an installation of a world-class scientific digital display. This will be the first of its kind in the Eastern Cape. Register to walk at the office by Friday, 26 April.

@ Graeme College

Ticket: R50 for adults | R30 for scholars

__

MONDAY, 29 APRIL

Craft Day

Every Monday, feel free to bring a snack and flask to do your craft, work, or anything to keep you productive.

@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street

15:00 – 16:00

Free entry

__

TUESDAY, 30 APRIL

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

__

WEDNESDAY, 1 MAY

May Day Market at Curated Chaos

Vintage, Thrift, Retro, handmade, and home-baked goods are on offer.

@ 16 Cross Street

09:00 – 14:00

Contact Robyn on 0823063807

Free entry

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY, 2 MAY

U3A

Come and hear

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

First Thursday Poetry Evening

There will be a poetry reading and an open mic session.

@ Red Cafe, 127 High Street

18:00

Contact Louise at 0832951982

Free entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 3 May – Saturday, 4 May – Table Too Chinese menu (seated or take-away). A delicious spread of Chinese food including Pork Mince springrolls with soy, chilli & sesame dipping sauce, Noodles in soup with chicken, spinach and spring onions, Slow-roasted pork belly with Festive egg-fried rice, peas and cashews, Honey & ginger pear with lychees, cream and bow-tie. Vegetarian Option Available! @ 16 Donkin Street. Time: 19:30 for 20:00. Contact: 0826718558/ 0839602366. Tickets: R220pp.

Saturday, 4 May – High Tea. St Patrick’s Catholic Church hosting a High Tea. @ 47 High Street next to the Library at 14:00. Contact: Frances Hutton on 060 444 2372. Price R150pp.

Saturday, 4 May – ACVV/Hayton Fundraiser Market. Come and enjoy crafts, food & more. @ Hayton Complex Car Park & ACVV Hall Hill Street (Opposite Kelston) from 9:00 till 14:00. R120 for stall fee.

Sunday, 5 May – Music Concert. Sunday afternoon – weekend wind-down! The Kingswood College Concert Band will be entertaining guests with a light-hearted repertoire of music. Tickets are available at the door or by pre-booking via email (a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com). @ Commemoration Methodist Church, 43 High Street at 15:00. Booking/ Contact Details: a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com. Tickets are available at the door: R50 for adults| R20 – for pensioners/scholars.

Saturday, 25 May – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Fun event with Designer Food, Complimentary drinks, a Quirky interior, and Wonderful Art to buy on the Main and Silent Auction. @ 84 Beaufort Street. For enquiries contact 046 6224543. Cost: R160pp.

Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Every Saturday

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)