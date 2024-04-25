What’s On – 25 April – 2 May

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!
POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS
Tuesday, 23 April – Sunday, 30 June
Community Assets for Social Innovation
A research and training program to develop ideas for enterprise and community development initiatives.
@ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street, Rhodes University
14:00 – 16:00
Contact Thandiwe on ruce@ru.ac.za
Free entry
__
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY, 25 APRIL
U3A
Elizabeth Milne from Bathurst will demonstrate and describe the surprising medicinal uses of a number of common indigenous plant species that grow all over the Eastern Cape. She really knows what she’s talking about! She gave a similar talk at Brookshaw last year, which captivated audiences.
@Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00-11:00
R5 entry fee
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
__
FRIDAY, 26 APRIL
docLOVE film screening at Amazwi
We will be screening Shorties.
Here are the descriptions for all the short films that will be screened on the day:
– AWAY FROM HOME (6 minutes)
By Arnaud Rwasangabo
Christopher is a Burundian refugee, living in South Africa for more than 14 years. This short documentary follows his journey as he attempts to return to his home country.
– PEDAL, CHASING TRAILS, CHANGING LIVES (6 minutes)
By Izette Mostert
With passion and unity, watch how cycling changes people’s lives. Through building trails together and riding together, feel the wind and heal as you ride along this wonderful story of Unathi, the Fairtree DP World Cannondale Racing Team and the Trail Fund in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
– ULWANDE LUSHILE – MEETING THE TIDES (10 minutes)
By Tembisa Jordaan
Elderly ladies drag their whole families to the pristine beaches of northern KwaZulu Natal, to join in the festivities of mussel harvest day. With a bucket in hand and a screw driver, they wake up bright and early and on a spring low tide, they bend their back and carefully dislodge mussels that are big enough to eat.
– A CAMERA ON MY LAP (18 minutes)
By Shelley Barry
Shot on a mobile phone during lockdown in Gqeberha, South Africa, a filmmaker contemplates creating within an unchanging frame of reference. The film centres around her home, The Blue House, a tribute to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Kahlo was her source of inspiration when she became a person with a disability during a turf war in Cape Town in 1996. A camera on my Lap ponders questions concerning representation on the cinematic screen and responds to the challenge of creative practice during a pandemic.
– THIS SIDE OF FABULOUS (30 minutes)
By Joy Sapieka and Tim Wege
Patricia Goliath juggles two lives that are poles apart. She is one of the few women Police Captains, ballistic expert and hostage negotiator on her local force in Strandfontein. Working in the crime infested areas in one of the most dangerous cities in the world, she trains young police cadets who patrol gang ridden areas. On her days off Patricia becomes Layla, named after a goddess, a beautiful sensual belly dancer.
@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street
13:50 for 14:00
You can book your ticket for Amazwi here: https://forms.gle/zXn9j6e3ZhSyN5Xd9
Free entry
Live Music with Greg Short
Performing a wide range of rock, folk and blues covers
@The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
18:30 – 21:30
Free entry
Kodaly approach to music education
An introduction, overview and information session
@Kingswood College
18:30 – 20:00
RSVP: theresa@dwyer.co.za
Free entry
The Hyacinth Wild
Zululand-based musical ensemble, The Hyacinth Wild, is delighted to embark on its debut tour
across the Eastern Cape from 24 April 24th to 5 May 5th, 2022. For a distinctive tour highlight is a
performance in Makhanda. Local band Treble Trouble will accompany their performance.
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
21:00
For more info, contact Strato on 082785 6403 /strato@iafrica.com
R80 entry fee
__
SATURDAY, 27 APRIL
Colour Run & Fun Day
A 5km colour run. Starts Rhodes and ends there at Prospect Field. It is followed by a Fun Day with games for everyone.
@ Rhodes University, Prospect Field
07:30 Registration | 09:00 Race starts
Contact Stormé on 065 860 3257
Price: R20 Adults | R10 for under 16s
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
07:45 for 08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Free entry
Freedom Day Market
It’s a fundraiser event organised by Undlelazimhlophe Sustainable Community Development NPO. It’s open to local artists, crafters, and food establishments. It’s going to be a chilled, relaxed picnic vibe. Aimed to offer a family-oriented environment.
@ Botanical Gardens
09:00 – 15:00
Contact Ntuthu Blow on 076 679 7034/ undlelazimhlophe@gmail.com
Price: R50 a stall
Bargain Bonanza
The Grahamstown Bowling Club will be hosting a Bargain bonanza, clothing, household goods, plants, books, and much more.
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Corner of African and Cawood Streets.
09:00 to 13:00
Free entry
Kaboom Night 7
Kaboom Night is a name given to events hosted by RKQC (Team Wayase), so this time, it’s Kaboom part 7, which means it’s show number 7 since the movement was formed. Almost 40 Makhanda local artists are set to perform on the day, and we expect entertainment from different genres such as hip-hop, reggae, afro-pop, dancehall, etc. Makhanda Community will be celebrating Freedom Day with music, and everyone is invited to come and enjoy local acts. There is no age limit, and children will be brought to enjoy Freedom Day.
@ Soccer City/ kwa Jacky, Jacob Zuma Drive
11:00 till late
Booking/ Contact Details: +27829600587 rkqcwayase@gmail.com
Free entry
Red Rent Party
Join us for a great time with a live performance by Wietsa & Greg for post-funk renditions and tributes with music by DJ Fan. Toasted sandwiches will be on sale.
@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street
17:00
Free entry
Undead Generation
We welcome back PE’s favourite pop punk band, Undead Generation!
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
21:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
R40 entry fee
__
SUNDAY, 28 APRIL
Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.
@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
07:00
Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
Free entry
Mountain Drive Challenge
Yay- our next community event is in the diary! Join us for the 21km walk from Graeme College to Mountain Drive and return to the school. The purpose of the fundraising is to help the Observatory Museum raise money for an installation of a world-class scientific digital display. This will be the first of its kind in the Eastern Cape. Register to walk at the office by Friday, 26 April.
@ Graeme College
Ticket: R50 for adults | R30 for scholars
__
MONDAY, 29 APRIL
Craft Day
Every Monday, feel free to bring a snack and flask to do your craft, work, or anything to keep you productive.
@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street
15:00 – 16:00
Free entry
__
TUESDAY, 30 APRIL
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
__
WEDNESDAY, 1 MAY
May Day Market at Curated Chaos
Vintage, Thrift, Retro, handmade, and home-baked goods are on offer.
@ 16 Cross Street
09:00 – 14:00
Contact Robyn on 0823063807
Free entry
Karaoke Night
Sing your heart out.
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY, 2 MAY
U3A
Come and hear
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00 – 11:00
R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
First Thursday Poetry Evening
There will be a poetry reading and an open mic session.
@ Red Cafe, 127 High Street
18:00
Contact Louise at 0832951982
Free entry
__
COMING SOON
Friday, 3 May – Saturday, 4 May – Table Too Chinese menu (seated or take-away). A delicious spread of Chinese food including Pork Mince springrolls with soy, chilli & sesame dipping sauce, Noodles in soup with chicken, spinach and spring onions, Slow-roasted pork belly with Festive egg-fried rice, peas and cashews, Honey & ginger pear with lychees, cream and bow-tie. Vegetarian Option Available! @ 16 Donkin Street. Time: 19:30 for 20:00. Contact: 0826718558/ 0839602366. Tickets: R220pp.
Saturday, 4 May – High Tea. St Patrick’s Catholic Church hosting a High Tea. @ 47 High Street next to the Library at 14:00. Contact: Frances Hutton on 060 444 2372. Price R150pp.
Saturday, 4 May – ACVV/Hayton Fundraiser Market. Come and enjoy crafts, food & more. @ Hayton Complex Car Park & ACVV Hall Hill Street (Opposite Kelston) from 9:00 till 14:00. R120 for stall fee.
Sunday, 5 May – Music Concert. Sunday afternoon – weekend wind-down! The Kingswood College Concert Band will be entertaining guests with a light-hearted repertoire of music. Tickets are available at the door or by pre-booking via email (a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com). @ Commemoration Methodist Church, 43 High Street at 15:00. Booking/ Contact Details: a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com. Tickets are available at the door: R50 for adults| R20 – for pensioners/scholars.
Saturday, 25 May – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Fun event with Designer Food, Complimentary drinks, a Quirky interior, and Wonderful Art to buy on the Main and Silent Auction. @ 84 Beaufort Street. For enquiries contact 046 6224543. Cost: R160pp.
Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.
__
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Every Saturday
Grahamstown Feral Cat Project
We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.
@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street
09:00 – 12:00
Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)
R10 upwards per book (Cash only)