Devastating winds leave eNkanini community in ruins

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

A fierce storm swept through the eNkanini informal settlement in Joza, Makhanda, leaving a trail of destruction and displacement in its wake on Monday, 22 April.

The strong winds, which lasted only three hours, destroyed homes, flooded streets, and uprooted lives.

At least 135 people were affected, with many left homeless and seeking shelter with relatives or in makeshift arrangements. The community has been struggling to get assistance from the municipality, with promises of aid yet to materialise.

Some people were at work when Mother Nature unleashed its wrath and came home to collapsed houses, while others received calls informing them that their homes had flooded, collapsed, or their roofs had been blown away. The residents of eNkanini are desperate for help, and a community meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss a way forward to help the affected families and avoid future disasters.

The community’s desperation is palpable, with many expressing frustration and disappointment at the lack of support from the municipality. “We’ve been told to expect plastic bags, but how will that help us rebuild our homes?” asked residents.

Vumisa Memani, a community member, described the devastation: “I saw entire homes collapse, roofs fly away, and electrical cables broken. People are living on floors, and the municipality has offered little help.”

Monica Khuhlani, a mother, recounted her ordeal: “The asbestos ceiling in my home fell apart, and I had to use planks to make a temporary roof. But it still leaks, and water seeps in.”

“My roof is still open, and we’ve had to move everything to a less damaged section of the house,” said Sisipho Sandi, whose home was severely damaged. “We’re struggling to cope.”

Kleinbas Bheyi, however, managed to fix his roof himself he says, “I had no other choice, I have no where to go.”

Nontobeko Peter’s home was flooded, and many valuables were destroyed, including their TV, furniture, cupboards, and shelves. “I’m heartbroken,” Nontobeko Peter said. “Our entire roof flew away, and we used the damaged remaining zinks to repair it.”

There are many more people in similar situations, as recounted by those Grocott’s Mail interviewed, who were struggling to rebuild their lives and homes. The family of Nandipha Poswa has been severely affected, with their home damaged and six family members now sharing a small room. The children in the family attend school, and this disaster has negatively impacted their education.

Many families who are displaced have children, and the community is worried about their well-being, especially with winter approaching.

Despite their struggles, the eNkanini community has received no aid from surrounding communities. Instead, they have come together to support each other, with some residents offering extra blankets and food to help in any way they can.

The residents are complaining that as voters in Makhanda, the officials want their votes but refuse to hear their pleas. They would accept temporary housing like wooden bungalows despite preferring permanent structures.

Service delivery in eNkanini is always lacking, and now they are in a devastating situation and are shocked that they continue to be ignored. Their ward councillor, Gcobisa Mene, could not be reached.

The community has been seeking help from the municipality, but efforts have been met with empty promises. With a list of affected families submitted to the Disaster Management Department in Gqeberha, they hope for a more permanent solution – RDP houses that can withstand future storms.

As winter is fast approaching, they don’t know how much more they’ll endure in the harsh winter weather and storms.

As the community struggles to rebuild, they appeal for assistance from the government and anyone who can help. Their plea is simple: “We need help rebuilding our homes and lives.”