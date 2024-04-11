DA on a rescue mission in Makana Municipality

By Nothando Yolanda Tshuma and Luvuyo Mjekula

As provincial and local leaders of the Democratic Alliance crisscrossed Makhanda on an oversight visit-cum election campaign earlier this week, they came across two Scott’s Farm mothers who expressed strong views about service delivery and the party.

One of the women, Verna Heywood, looked DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield straight in the eye and told him: “The DA won this ward previously, but they did nothing for us.” Heywood said the biggest problems in her area included potholes, dysfunctional street lights, and a poorly maintained school, field and clinic.

While agreeing with Heywood on street lights and other service delivery challenges, Florence Burger was convinced that the DA had the solutions to their problems. “I’m feeling very happy to see that at least the DA came and had a look at the potholes and the other problems. It is the first time that we see somebody coming to inspect [our area],” said Burger.

She was concerned that street lights in Scott’s Farm were not working, but the township’s streets were always well-lit at night. “It is dangerous for us to walk in the dark at night. I am so happy because [the DA]will take [our challenges]on and make a change here,” Burger said.

Heywood had a different take: “Nobody does anything for us.”

The DA told the residents that the party had a local government rescue plan that will put Makana Municipality back on a pathway to prosperity.

In the inspection on Monday, 8 April, Whitfield was joined by Frontier Constituency leader Kevin Mileham, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs shadow MEC Vicky Knoetze and local party leaders, including councillors Luvuyo Sizani, Robin Jantjies, Brian Jackson, Geoff Embling and Xolani Madyo.

They inspected sewage spills in Market and York streets, water leaks in the reservoir and Gower Field, potholes and roads on Kingswood Road, roads and water problems in Vergenoeg as well as potholes and roads in Hlalani.

Whitfield told Grocott’s Mail that they had carried out the oversight visits for several years. “We have been addressing environmental concerns, issues related to human dignity, as well as problems with roads and infrastructure for a considerable period,” he said.

He highlighted that of all the small towns in the Eastern Cape, he has visited Makhanda the most. This was because they believed Makana holds significant importance to the local economy.

The objective of the visit, said Whitfield, was also to present the party’s 10-point rescue plan, which has been under development and was proposed before the 2021 elections.

He asserted that, in order to address issues such as potholes, roads, and enhance service delivery effectively, it is imperative to remove the current government by dissolving the existing council. Whitfield clarified that this decision is not driven by the approaching elections but rather has been contemplated for approximately 10 years.

In a press statement the party released after the visits, Whitfield stated that one of the current municipality’s glaring failures was implementing a financial turnaround strategy as per a court order.

He said contained in the DA’s local government rescue plan, is a commitment to achieve improved and safe water provision.

The plan is to include monthly water quality testing, with results made public; a comprehensive water communication strategy; a rainwater harvesting strategy for municipal buildings and RDP housing; a proper maintenance plan to address issues at pump stations and water treatment works, as well as a 24-hour water leak repair strategy.

Other commitments are:

A clean and accountable government

Improved road infrastructure

Improved municipal infrastructure and investment

Improved waste management

Efficient revenue collection

Transparent budgeting and expenditure

An environment that attracts investments and jobs

Regular input from and feedback to residents

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Mileham said: “It is the lack of planning and the lack of maintenance; it is the lack of systematically doing the work that needs to be done to keep the municipality operating on a day-to-day basis.”

He said the government needs to work on a day-to-day basis to fix its problems.

According to the DA, the theme is to hold the administration accountable and to make sure that they are doing their work and are not shielded from criticism.

The other burning issue the DA is concerned about is keeping the high court seat in Makhanda. “I do not think there is anyone in Makhanda who wants the high court to go to Bhisho. It is our firm position that if you vote for the DA, the high court will stay in Makhanda, and we will immediately stop that process [to move the seat].”

Moving the high court would lead to the potential loss of thousands of jobs, and that would have a grave impact on the economy of the town.

Knoetze said she had been on a tour of the Eastern Cape, and all of the towns have common shortcomings – water and a water waste system that is collapsing; if it has not collapsed, it is on the brink of collapsing.

“After the elections, the DA will remove the ANC from government and rescue Makana and South Africa,” the statement read.