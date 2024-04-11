Tempers flare on the sidelines before Stream B decider

By Chris Totobela

A handful of local football fans braved the wet and chilly weather last Sunday and made their way to JD Dlepu Stadium. On show was the Makana LFA Premier division Stream B encounter between title contenders Sophia Stars and Rhodes University. The game was delayed for about 20 minutes as the two opposing benches were at loggerheads, arguing about the legitimacy of some players in the starting line-ups.

Sophia Stars came to the game with a copy of the registered Rhodes University players, alleging that three of them were not properly registered. They demanded proof of registration, claiming that Rhodes had forged playing cards. They demanded their original cards, which Rhodes University failed to produce.

The three were sent packing and a heated argument ensued on the sidelines, between the two camps, and strong words were exchanged, getting close to exchanging blows.

Rhodes University made their own allegations of dodgy registration, demanding to see an opposition player’s card. The Sophia Stars’ camp cleared the player, showing Rhodes University’s team manager Phumelela Booi, his legitimate card.

Finally, when the game got underway, there was still tension about.

Both teams started the game with blistering pace, attacking each other in search of an early advantage. Rhodes University scored two quick goals, capitalising on the defensive blunders that Sophia committed and took that lead to halftime.

The second half started exactly the same way as the first, and Rhodes tightened their grip on the game, not allowing Sophia time on the ball. Sophia reduced the deficit and tried to make the game out of it, but Rhodes had the last say as they scored the third and final goal to take home maximum points.

Speaking to GM after the game, Sophia Stars sports director Thulani Msipha explained what happened before the game: “We noticed that Rhodes University has been changing their line-up regularly and decided to follow it up and see if all those players are registered. As you have seen here, three of their players left the field because they were not properly registered, and they came with forged copies, not originals.”

He also commented on the outcome of the game: “I think it was a good game of football, and our opponents decided to play aerial balls instead of their passing game because they realised that our boys are much quicker than them, but we accept defeat and we are still on top of the log.”

Rhodes University’s head coach, Bravo Mzalazala, shared his thoughts with GM on the matter and the actual game: “I think Sophia played mind games and wanted us to lose focus. We have been playing with these boys for the whole season, and they only started questioning our players’ registration with only two games to go.”

“I didn’t want to go and listen to what was happening there on the sidelines as my job is only coaching, and I do not interfere with the team manager’s job. If Sophia’s allegations are true, then the team manager will have to explain to me how this happened.”

He also commented on the game: “I think Sophia’s mind games backfired as you could easily see that their boys did not play their usual game, and we also came up with a good game plan to counter their usual game. They have good players who like running at opponents and are very comfortable on the ball, but I think what happened before the game affected them. All that we wanted was three points as we came to the game trailing them by three points. We are level now with only one or a two-goal difference.”

This is the crucial time of the season with title contenders looking for any kind of advantage to win their respective streams, and this is expected around this time.

Mazalazala condemned the way football is run in Makhanda: “I think it will always cause problems when you have officials who have clubs running the LFA, and this is bound to happen eventually as they are human and have interest in the league.”

“We have been playing our games in the morning for a long time, and I complained about that. Sophia has been playing in the afternoon, and I hardly see them playing in the morning and we kept quiet about that. They have an official in the competitions office, and I still don’t know how they got hold of our players’ cards. This is going to go down to goal difference, and anything might happen. Don’t be surprised if you see some dodgy things in these last games.”

He added, “My wish is to win this stream, play the winners of the other stream and move on to the regional league, as the LFA is not run properly. Again, I’m complaining about the invisibility of [neutral]officials during games. Secondly, there are no referees, and they always take these boys to officiate in games, and some of them have their own agendas.”

Makana LFA secretary Akhona Heshu told GM that teams tend not to pay attention to these important things until the last minute. “It is not our responsibility to ensure that team players are registered. Teams have to make their own players’ cards, and they know the rules very well that no player card, no play, but I don’t know why they don’t inspect players’ cards before the game as this will prevent such problems.”

“I will have to get Rhodes University’s team sheets in front of me to verify if these alleged players are properly registered or not. We cannot take any action until we get that information.”

This happens everywhere around this time of the season, even at the highest level. Still, it does not have to happen as it could easily be avoided when the registration is done correctly, and inspection is done before each game. It will be very interesting to see how this will be resolved.