Addo’s United Brothers rule in Alicedale’s big soccer bash

By Chris Totobela

Alicedale was abuzz during the Easter weekend as teams from as far as Mqanduli, Kariega, Gqeberha, Addo, Paterson and Riebeck East participated in the Alicedale Big Soccer Bash Easter tournament.

All 18 teams arrived, and the event went on as planned, to the delight of the organisers and football lovers. The tournament started on Good Friday with a round-robin phase and finished on Easter Monday with the final.

The huge crowd that turned out at the venues were rewarded with a good brand of football displayed by the various teams. Addo-based United Brothers defeated Alicedale-based Ayeza Amanzi by two goals to nil in a closely contested cup final game, to be crowned champions.

They walked away with the first prize of R30 000, a trophy and gold medals, while Ayeza Amanzi took home the runners-up prize of R15 000 and silver medals. In third place was Ayeza Amanzi Academy, who took home R5 000 and bronze medals.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Luyanda Stwayi, was excited about how the event went. “We had a great tournament, and all the 18 clubs showed some hunger and were very competitive. I would like to thank my colleagues Allan Wali, Thandolwethu and Ben Vayo for working together and coming up with such a great event. Lastly, I would like to thank the people of Alicedale for their support. We still need sponsors to come on board and help us as we start planning for next year’s edition.”