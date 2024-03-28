What’s On – 28 March – 4 April

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Thursday, 14 March – Thursday, 28 March

Ubuhlanti: The Solution-Oriented Platform Experience

There will be an exhibition and panel discussions from various collaborators. The platform experience will have a visual art installation showcasing various mediums such as painting, sculpture, print-making, performance, beadwork, and craft by our Makhanda-based artists. This will also be a networking opportunity for industry professionals, practitioners, and scholars to exchange ideas and explore alternative modes of being.

@ The Black Power Station, Industrial Area

RSVP at your earliest convenience

For more info, contact 0824113404 or theblackpowerstation@gmail.com

Ubuhlanti Lineup:

Thursday, 28 March

Umakhulu Nolwazi Lwenkaba

16:30 – 18:00

Free entry

Friday, 29 – Sunday, 31 March

Pony Camp

Learning to ride and care for a horse over the Easter weekend.

@ Drewlands Farm (between Salem and Alexandria)

For Booking/ Contact Details: Ruchaan – 061 676 8008 or Shana – 078 201 3579

R2500 (meals and accommodation included)



__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, 28 MARCH

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

SATURDAY, 30 MARCH

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

The Rap Kademy

The Rap Akademy is a hip-hop radio show and live event hosted by Azlan Makalima and Shepxrd every fortnight at The Vic on New Street, Makhanda. The event comprises Rap Battles, an open mic, and a curated lineup.

@ The Vic, New Street

13:00 – 18:00

Contact: Azlan Makalima, 0733308139

Free entry



__

SUNDAY, 31 MARCH

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

07:00

For more info, contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry



__

TUESDAY, 2 APRIL

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Business4Better

A series of Talks about different aspects of starting or growing your own business – from the informal industry to commercial enterprises with Rhodes Business School.

@ RUCE, 5 Prince Alfred Street

17:00 – 19:00

Contact: Thandiwe ruce@ru.ac.za

R20 entry fee



__

WEDNESDAY, 3 APRIL

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

The Grahamstown Eye

Friends of the library are talking about who is the “Eye” behind the popular and often controversial Grahamstown-based Facebook page. Come and find out why this site generates more than 100,000 visits per month!

@ Amazwi Literature Museum, 25A Worcester Street

17:30 – 18:30

Contact Fiona de Villiers on 0829303375

Free entry (but donations are accepted)



__

THURSDAY, 4 APRIL

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

First Thursday

A night of Jazz music, poetry reading by Dan Wylie and open mic night. Food will be available for sale.

@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street

18:00

For more info, contact Lou on 0832951982

Free entry



__

COMING SOON

Saturday, 6 April – Food4Futures Ribbon Cutting. Food4Futures is moving home. We invite you to join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and our 6th birthday Party. Tea, Coffee, and eats will be provided. @ 33 New Street at 10:00. Free entry.

Saturday, 6 April – Red Rent Party. African Melody Remedies with live performances. @ Red Cafè, 127a High Street at 17:00. R50 entry fee.

Tuesdays, 9 April – Business4Better. A series of Talks about different aspects of starting or growing your own business – from the informal industry to commercial enterprises with Rhodes Business School. @ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street at 17:00 – 19:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Thandiwe ruce@ru.ac.za. R20 entry fee.

Saturday, 13 April – Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew visit Kologha Forests. Join us for a hike and sleepover at The Manderson Hotel in Stutterheim. Hiking will take place at the Kologha Forests and promises to be an adventure to remember. On return, we plan to visit Hogsback and have a mini hike to 69 Step Waterfall with lunch at Away with the Fairies. @ depart from the Rhodes Drosdty Arch at 06:00. WhatsApp Melumzi 0812494979. A fee of R1200 covers return transport, accommodation, dinner, and breakfast.

Friday, 19 – Monday, 22 April – Makana Freedom Festival. Come and join us for some food, poetry, music, sports, arts and crafts. @ Egazini Battlefield, Albert Road.

Saturday, 27 April – Freedom Day Market. It’s a fundraiser event organised by Undlelazimhlophe Sustainable Community Development NPO. It’s open to local artists, crafters, and food establishments. It’s going to be a chilled, relaxed picnic vibe. Aimed to offer a family-oriented environment. @ Botanical Gardens at 09:00 – 15:00. Contact Ntuthu Blow; 076 679 7034: Undlelazimhlophe@gmail.com. R50 a stall.

Saturday, 18 May – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Cocktail party with designer food & complimentary drink. A fun event with a quirky interior. @ 84 Beaufort Street. For enquiries contact 046 6224543. Cost: R160pp.

Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.



__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Every Saturday

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

Mondays – Saturdays

Smash’s Burgers

“Craving a burger made with love? Look no further than OMG Smash’d in Makhanda.”

@ 11b New Street

WhatsApp 0614163650 | cj.omgsmashd@gmail.com

R35 Original | R50 Double Smash | R65 Triple Smash

Monday, 25 – Sunday, 31 March

Christ Church Holy Week Services

@ 2 Speke Street

18:00 Monday – Thursday | 11:00 Saturday | 9:00 Sunday