    Kingswood valiant effort at Bishop’s 175th rugby festival in Cape Town

    Photo: Jackie Clausen
    By Staff Reporter

    The Kingswood 1st XV participated in the Bishop Diocesan College’s 175th rugby festival in Cape Town recently. The boys played valiant rugby on the first day against Hilton College to close a 7-25 point margin to pull off a remarkable 26-25 winning result.

    Kingswood lock Liyema Katikati scores a try for Kingswood College against Hilton College at the Bishop's 175th anniversary fetcal in Cape Town. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    The team took on a highly fancied Wynberg Boys’s High School on the second day of the festival and had their chances, going into the interval at 7-14 down. However, the southern suburbs team showed their class to pull away and win 33-7.

    Kingswood Collegeflanker Sipho Nonyalela avoids a tackle by HIlton College. Kingswood College beat Hilton 26-25 in a closely contested game at Bishops. Photo: Jackie Clausen
