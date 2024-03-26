Kingswood valiant effort at Bishop’s 175th rugby festival in Cape Town

By Staff Reporter

The Kingswood 1st XV participated in the Bishop Diocesan College’s 175th rugby festival in Cape Town recently. The boys played valiant rugby on the first day against Hilton College to close a 7-25 point margin to pull off a remarkable 26-25 winning result.

The team took on a highly fancied Wynberg Boys’s High School on the second day of the festival and had their chances, going into the interval at 7-14 down. However, the southern suburbs team showed their class to pull away and win 33-7.