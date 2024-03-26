    Tuesday, March 26
    Kingswood makes a difference

    Owethu Jarara, Caitlin Steymann, and Bohlokoa Fuma. Photo: Jackie Clausen

    By Staff Reporter

    Each term, Kingswood College Senior School pupils and some Senior Primary School pupils embark on an initiative to assist communities in Makhanda.

    Kingswood pupils Victoria Balopi, Alande Maka, Silindo Tshitshi and Iminathi Rungqu cleaning up the streets for Kingswood Make a Difference Day. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    Kingswood pupils cleaning up the streets for Kingswood make a difference day. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    Kingswood pupils cleaning up the streets for Kingswood Make a Difference Day. Photo: Jackie Clausen

    Senior School head, Tracy van Molendorff, said, “Kingswood College showcased its unwavering commitment to community engagement as staff and students dedicated Thursday to giving back. Engaging in diverse activities, including wall painting, garden maintenance, reading sessions with younger community members, lunch preparation, and various other initiatives, our students demonstrated a profound dedication to nurturing positive relationships well beyond the confines of our school grounds.”

    Kingswood College pupils paint a mural in the Community Library. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    Aiden Knott helps paint a house during Make a Difference Day. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    Aiden Knott helps paint during Make a Difference Day. Photo: Jackie Clausen

    She adds that the day of service was particularly impactful because of the ongoing projects that have already fostered strong community connections. “It reflects our school’s core values of cultivating responsible citizenship and instilling in our young Kingswoodians a deep appreciation for altruism.”

    Pupils at the Cricket Clinic for Make a Difference Day. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    Kingswood and St Mary’s pupils during the Cricket Clinic for Make a Difference Day. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    Kingswood College Grade 4 Mhlava Mathebula playing violin at Victoria Girls in a violin workshop. Photo: Jackie Clausen

    “Through active involvement in community service, our students not only enhance the lives of others but also develop into compassionate individuals who recognise the intrinsic importance of community engagement in shaping their identities.”

    Molly Francis at he SPCA. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    Molly Francis at the SPCA. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    Liyakhanya Kalipa at the SPCA. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    Liyakhanya Kalipa at the SPCA. Photo: Jackie Clausen

    Activities for the initiative included the choir reading to, playing and singing with the children at the Lebone Centre; the band played at McKaizers Old Age Home; there were river clean-ups, street clean-ups and clean-ups at the Community Library and the APD clinic. The pupils read and played games with the Grade 3s at George Dickerson, made food for the elderly and vulnerable children, pampered elderly residents, held cricket clinics and netball clinics and spent time walking and playing with the animals at the SPCA.

    Abulile Mbanga doing some fine motor skills activities at George Dickerson Primary. Photo: Jackie Clausen
    Uzolo Bulani (grade 5) reading to grade R learners at Oatlands. Photo: Jackie Clausen

