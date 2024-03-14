Joyful noise fills Guy Butler Theatre during Masicule’s 10th anniversary

By Sibabalwe Tame and Malikhanye Mankayi

Joyful noise filled the 1820 Settlers Monument’s Guy Butler Theatre on the opening night of the 10th edition of Masicule, which took place on Sunday, 11 March. During this 2-day, Makhandans witnessed a harmony of high school choirs taking to the stage with special guest artist, South African singer and songwriter Palesa Nomthandazo Phumelele Modiga, professionally known as Zoe Modiga, performing choral music.

Local schools left the audience in awe as they performed beautiful renditions of popular choral music. The schools performing at the event included Ntsika High School, Mary Waters, Graeme College, Nombulelo High School, Kutliso Daniels, P.J Olivier, Nathaniel Nyaluza, and Andrew Moyake. Other choral group performances were from Eastcape Midlands College, Makhanda Youth Choir, Masicule Voices, Makhanda Male Choir, Mawawa Tshamba Ensemble, Thee Harmonics and Yve’s Light and Masicule Tenors.

Performances of the night

The night’s opening performance was by the mass choir comprising a combined performance from all the participants, singing “Yele Yele Masicule”. The electric performance left audience members excited for what was to follow.

After the opening act, Andrew Moyake High School sang ‘Langen’ ithemba’ while the male choir sang ‘Thalitha’. Kutliso Daniels performed “Nanku uMchuba esiza”. Other performances from the evening included ‘Eloyi lamasabakathani’ by Mary Waters, ‘Viva Masicule’ by Eastcape Midlands,

Makhanda Youth Choir performed ‘Amabutho Medley’ while Ntsika came in with ‘African Medley’. The all-boys choir from Graeme College performed the gospel song ‘Xa ndiphel’ Amandla’; PJ Olivier performed ‘San’ bonani’ before the sounds of Nombulelo High School’s performance of ‘Make a joyful noise’ filled the auditorium.

Yve’s Light performed ‘Bomi bam’, and the Mawawa Tshamba Ensemble followed with ‘Regina Coeli’. Another rendition of the famous gospel song, ‘Mary did you know’, was sung by Thee Harmonics, and The Masicule Tenors performed ‘Every time I look at you’.

The highlight of the evening was Zoe Modiga’s performances with the mass choir ensemble. She performed several songs, including “Ilanga lishonile” with the Masicule Mass Choir arrangement by conductor Gareth Walwyn. Another captivating moment during the event was her performance of her hit song, “Umdali”, with Kwantu Choir.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Monica Newton, National Arts Festival’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Masicule is a fundamentally important part of what we do because it is about the contribution that we as the National Arts Festival team can make for the community, and also to recognise the unbelievable talent that Makhanda has.”

Newton described Modiga’s presence at this year’s Masicule as “the icing on the cake”.

Tukela Seyisi, a pupil from Hoerskool PJ Olivier, described the show as a “really special show”.

“It was a celebration of a decade of Masicule; the energy was different,” he added.

He also praised Zoe Modiga, calling her a “phenomenal artist”. He said sharing the stage with her was an amazing experience for him.

“Masicule is always different, yearly, because they always introduce new artists and new songs,” said Elam Sandi, a soprano singer in the Makhanda Youth Choir.

When asked about the possibility of including primary schools in the Masicule choir festival, Newton said it is an interesting idea. She added that it may be challenging because it would mean various programme changes. She did, however, say: “It is something to think about.”