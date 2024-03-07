Joza karate club still kicking after 20 years

By Chris Totobela

The Joza-based Joza karate club is working hard to prepare for the new 2024 calendar. Established in 2004, the club has produced several good athletes who have done well both provincially and nationally, and on top of the list is Thanduxolo Rooi. He represented South Africa in the World Karate Championship held in Slovakia in 2019 and brought home the bronze medal.

Bongi Mbangeli, one of the senior members of the club, told Grocott’s Mail about their planned event: “We will be celebrating our 20th anniversary later this year in September, and we will keep the public informed about what exactly will happen.”

The club has been in full swing since then and is now training at the Joza Indoor Sports Centre in Joza from 17:00 until 18:30 from Monday until Thursday, and everyone is welcome starting from the age of six.