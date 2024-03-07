Hip Hop in Makhanda – a living testament

By Azlan Makalima

On Saturday, March 2, The Rap-Akademy, the dynamic Hip Hop show hosted by the charismatic duo Azlan Makalima and Shepxrd from Rhodes Music Radio, took centre stage at The Vic. This event, designed to be a platform for local rappers to showcase their talent and share their latest projects, proved to be an electrifying day for Makhanda’s Hip Hop scene.

The carefully curated line-up featured some of the brightest talents in the local rap scene, each bringing a unique flavour to the stage. From the intense verses of Damage to the lyrical prowess of Excel Himself, the audience was treated to a diverse range of styles and voices. Other notable performers included iNdlobongela and Zizi The Rapper, who all contributed to the vibrant energy of the day.

The Vic, a well-known venue in Makhanda, served as the perfect backdrop for the event. Its intimate setting allowed the audience to connect with the artists on a personal level, fostering a sense of community within the local Hip Hop scene.

The Rap-Akademy event was not just a showcase; it was a celebration of the talent that resides within Makhanda’s vibrant Hip Hop community. The audience witnessed individual performances and the collaborative spirit that defines the local rap scene. Artists shared the stage, collaborated on impromptu freestyles, and showcased the unity that makes the Hip Hop culture so powerful.

The success of the event is a testament to the dedication and passion of both the organisers and the artists involved. By providing a platform for local talent to shine, The Rap-Akademy contributes to the growth and recognition of the Makhanda Hip Hop community. It’s more than just a show; it’s a movement that aims to uplift, inspire, and amplify the voices of the local rap scene.

As the event concluded with cheers and applause echoing through The Vic, anticipation for the next instalment of The Rap-Akademy is already building. The upcoming event, scheduled for Saturday, March 16, promises to elevate the excitement with rap battles featuring emcees from Kariega. This unique twist adds an extra layer of competition and showcases the diverse talent that extends beyond Makhanda’s borders.

The Rap-Akademy event at The Vic on March 2 was a resounding success, leaving attendees eager for more. It’s clear that this initiative is more than just a show; it’s a movement that continues to shape and define the local Hip Hop scene. As the countdown begins for the next event on March 16, one thing is certain – The Rap-Akademy is on a mission to make waves in the world of Hip Hop, one electrifying event at a time.