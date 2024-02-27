Makhanda residents remember their ‘hero’ Ayanda Kota during community prayer at his home

By Luvuyo Mjekula

“I am who I am today because of Ayanda Kota.”

This was a common statement among Makhanda residents who gathered at Kota’s Joza home for a community prayer on Sunday.

“I am where I am because of Ayanda. If Ayanda was not in Makhanda, I am not afraid to say I would not be a PR councillor,” said Reverend Milo Geelbooi.

Geelbooi told the gathering that even if Kota did not have money, he made means to provide food to the hungry. “I thank God for his life. We still needed him in our lives,” he said.

Lungisa Sixaba, a PR councillor in the Makana Municipality and one of Kota’s close friends, said: “Today I am referred to as a councillor because of Ayanda Kota. Today, I am driving a car because of Ayanda – he hauled me from a taxi driver to where I am today. He is everything to me. I am deeply hurt [by his passing].”

Kota passed away on 21 February after an illness.

He was the founder of the Unemployed Peoples Movement (UPM), Makana Citizens Front (MCF), Zabalaza Movement for Socialism, and an active member of the Black Consciousness Movement United (BCMU), according to a statement issued by Sixaba.

“He devoted most of his time, energy, and resources to fighting, exposing, and challenging the system of neo-colonialism, patriarchy, global capitalism, and imperialism. These have been responsible for the creation of massive unemployment, massive poverty, massive inequalities, massive crime, massive disease, and devastation of the environment as well as massive corruption.”

The statement says Kota “detested and abhorred all forms of economic exploitation, political oppression, and social degradation as well as injustice and its manifestations including Afrophobia, racism, Tribalism, Zionism, gender-based violence, and femicide.”

“Comrade Ayanda Kota was a brave, fearless thinker. He was a courageous and organic revolutionary leader, a freedom fighter, and an advocate of scientific socialism who forged and built strategic and principled partnerships with radical social movements, progressive organs of civil society, and alternative popular movements.”

His untimely passing came as a shock to many, not only in Makhanda but across the country.

Kota made national headlines in recent years when his court bid to have the Makana Municipal Council dissolved was successful, only to be settled by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which ordered Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to ensure the implementation of a financial recovery plan for the embattled municipality, a victory for Kota and his UPM followers.

On Sunday, 25 February, Makhanda residents, led by the UPM and MCF, held a community prayer at his home in Joza.

Sixaba said they had decided to dedicate the day to celebrating Kota’s life and to show support to his family. “We have guests from Cala, East London and Komani who are here to cry with us. All social movements are here.” Two of the organisations’ patrons were present at the event.

The programme started with members of UPM and MCF, clad in their black t-shirts, gathering outside Noluthando Hall at about midday on Sunday. The group then marched along Nompondo Street, singing and chanting Kota’s name at times.

It had been expected that the procession would be a silent walk as a sign of respect for the late activist. However, the organisers were not about to deprive Kota’s passionate followers of an opportunity to express their emotions of camaraderie and love for their leader.

After a short prayer in the family home, the group moved to a tent on the property, and speakers from various fraternities paid their tributes to Kota.

Meshack Mbangula, a renowned community activist from the Mining Affected Communities United in Action based in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, said the organisation worked closely with Kota.

“It was painful to hear of [Kota’s] passing,” Mbangula told the gathering.

He said Kota had left a void. “We are on our own. The song [sung by the residents]goes “Asiphelelanga” – indeed, we are incomplete. We need the likes of Ayanda because he pushed what we are pushing – the struggle for a better life.”

Mbangula said the struggle needed to continue in Kota’s name. “We need to push so that where he is lying now, he knows we are still pushing. The unemployment rate is too high, and Ayanda was pushing for change so that our children do not live the life we are living.”

Another activist, Lwazi Ncapayi, of the Zabalaza Pathways Institute, said he knew Kota back in 2013/14 from working with him in the struggle for land. He said Kota was a board member of Zabalaza. “Comrade Ayanda was a patriot. In fact, he was a revolutionary because he had given his life to the struggle. We need to pick up where he left off, especially the people of Makhanda. The fight he fought with the UPM, we need to ask ourselves, ‘where is it now?’ are we going to give up now because he is no longer here?”

One of Kota’s friends, Sipho Maboza, said he was very close to Kota, even in his last moments in a Cape Town hospital. “It was his birthday on Monday, and he showed promise when he got up and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to himself.”

Maboza recalled how Kota convinced him to abandon his erstwhile political party to join his movements. “On one hand, we are crying; on the other, we are celebrating because he is legacy will live on.”

Bongani Diko, a local activist, said: “His passing shocked me, and I looked at the passing of other revolutionaries like Xola Mali, who started the UPM [with Kota], and I thought – all these guys trying to bring change to the community, pass away in this manner – who is going to be next? I think this is a polite assassination,” said Diko. He said Kota’s death left a deep, painful wound. “He made a huge contribution to history in Makhanda.”

MFC councillor Thandisiwe Matebese said Kota was a hero, and it was important to allow ordinary Makhanda residents to mourn him. “He was a person who made things happen. All I knew was sport, but now here I am in politics. We have all lost deeply.”

Local resident Siyabulela Fobe said: “Ayanda was a pillar of our strength. He helped me find a job. In the community, he did many good things. This is a big loss to us. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued by Sixaba, the chairperson of the organisation and coordination committee for Kota’s funeral, a couple of political activities and initiatives in honour of Kota will take place in the next few days.

A memorial service on Wednesday, 28 February 2024, at the Ethiopian Church in Makhanda at 14h00.

A candlelight protest action on Thursday, 29 February 2024, at Soccer City at 14h00

Kota’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, 2 March 2024, at the Indoor Sports Centre in Joza.