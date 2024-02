By Jackie Clausen

Congratulations to Kingswood College athletes who won medals at the Sarah Baartman districts trials and will be going through to the Provincial trials in Queenstown next weekend. Baelien Hubert won Gold for the 400m in a time of 52.64 seconds.

Kwakho Mzizi won Gold for the 100m in a time of 10.41 seconds and Silver for the 200m in a time of 22.2.

Liyema Katikati won Bronze for his High Jump of 1.70m.