Who are Makhanda’s best teachers?

By Staff Reporter

The hunt is on for Makhanda’s best teachers and educational leaders.

The inaugural Makhanda Teacher Awards honour exceptional individuals for their outstanding contribution to public education in the city. Each substantial award will go directly into the pockets of local educators.

Gadra Education research and communications manager Kelly Long said the awards had been made possible by funding from the Kavod Trust. “This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard-working, passionate teachers making a positive daily impact in the lives of Makhanda’s youth,” Long said.

Nominations are open for individuals currently employed at a public school in Makhanda, have taught in Makhanda for at least three years and are registered with SACE.

Nominations from nominees and third parties are welcome. If the nominator differs from the nominee, please ensure you have contacted the nominee regarding your intention to nominate them for this award before completing the appropriate nomination form below.

So, get nominating – the deadline is Wednesday, 28 February.

Nominations can be made via the Google forms on the links below:

Excellence in Foundation Phase Teaching

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2LTPlyk6LB4zB3uqZvBIRY6IJf8x0N84ngPqh84Jkze0T9A/viewform

Excellence in Intermediate Phase Teaching

https://forms.gle/KhtCtzFZCFm7kBwi8

Excellence in Senior Phase Teaching

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc6LfDb3afF-rxIhB_XSCTzFKw2Cdu3NYK9QPFCI–h00K83g/viewform

Excellence in FET Phase Teaching

https://forms.gle/sPMSn6tDh5nYvyGt8

Excellence in School Leadership

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfjHHRrB-6tr18CETPtuymVQ2sZgzL8bzskph_S_CZb7jcO-g/viewform