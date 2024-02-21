What’s On – 22 – 29 February

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!
POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS
Wednesday, 28 & Thursday 29, February
SARS Assistance with Tax Returns
SARS will be in Makhanda to assist you with tax returns, supporting document submissions, and general enquiries. Please bring your identity document, proof of income – all IRP5/IT3 (a) and IT3 (b) certificates, proof of deductions, E-Filing username & password, and a smartphone/laptop/tablet (if using digital channels).
@ Grahamstown Town Hall (Municipal offices near Birches)
08:00 – 16:00
Free entry
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY, 22 FEBRUARY
U3A
This week’s speaker will be Dr. Ron Cosser, who will be telling us about climate change.
He has called his lecture “What On Earth Is Changing?” All of Ron’s previous lectures have been interesting, informative, and insightful. This one will be, too.
Don’t miss it!
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00-11:00
Free entry
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
__
FRIDAY, 23 FEBRUARY
Temperature Rising: “We are two minutes to midnight”
Come and check out this documentary screening of DOCFILMSA’S doclove, supported by NFVF & PESP 4. The film tracks young South African climate activists as they struggle to put our climate issues on the global agenda and is produced by the same team who made MINERS SHUT DOWN, the film about the Marikana Massacre.
@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street
14:00
RSVP via LINKTR.EE/DOCFILMSA
Free entry
Makana Meander Wine Tasting and Auction
Raising funds for Grahamstown SPCA to settle the balance on a rescue vehicle that assists the Makana community with animal emergencies and Phase 2 of the Sterilisation project “Project Vala”.
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street
17:30 for 18:00
Booking/Contact: https://makanameander.co.za. Pay via Payfast on the website for tickets to the SPCA Charity shop from 25 January. For enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137 or makanameander@gmail.com
R120 pp, includes wine tasting, finger supper, and auction
Movie Night Fundraiser
The Hungry Games, the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Tuckshop available. Regret no outside food.
@ St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 47 Hill St, next to the public library
18:00 – 20:48
Tickets at the door or pre-booking call 060 519 4494
R30 per ticket.
Live Music with Gary Ford
Powerful vocals and acoustic guitar performance of 60s music with the likes of Beach Boys, Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and some later hits.
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
18:00 – 21:00
0466222324
Free entry
__
SATURDAY, 24 FEBRUARY
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
07:45 for 08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Free entry
Fundraiser Market
Crafts, food, and more.
@Oatlands Sports Field (Luke Street)
09:00 – 14:00
Booking/ Contact Details: Julie – 083 644 8097
R120 per stall.
Curated Chaos Vintage Thrift Store Grand Opening
Step into a world of nostalgia and charm at the Curated Chaos Thrift Store, where every piece tells a story. Join us on our opening day as we unveil a treasure trove of assorted vintage home goods waiting to find a new place in your heart and home. Each item has been carefully selected to bring a touch of character and history to your living space. Embrace the beauty of imperfection and discover the magic in the Chaos.
@ 16 Cross Street, Makhanda
09:00 – 13:00
Follow on Instagram @curated_chaos_thrift
Free entry
Taste and Create: Tie-Dye and Stencilling Adult class
Learn different Tie-Dye techniques and how to create a stencil. Create something one of a kind for yourself or as a unique gift.
@ Carinus Art Centre, 18A Donkin Street
Contact Lindi Louw 0727268938
R220 per class
STAG Shooting Club Open Day
Open day for new and seasoned shooters to learn more about sport shooting and shooting clubs and have questions about gun use and ownership answered in a safe and professional environment. Join us for a beer and a burger at the Featherstone Beer Garden afterwards.
@ STAG Shooting Range, N2 PE Road (https://maps.app.goo.gl/jveHVBGKUn8MenEr6)
08:30
Contact: Matthew on 073 480 1386
Free entry (you just pay for ammunition)
A Night Under the Stars
A dinner under the stars at The National Monument in Makhanda, celebrating FoodMyWay by ZazaT and bringing good cuisine to the people at a low price. This event focuses on our Valentine’s theme, not only romantics but also friendships, family bonds, and more.
@ The Monument
17:00 for 18:00
Tickets: R350 | Couple R550 (Includes: 3-course dinner and drinks. All meals will be paired with drinks)
All American Barbecue
Revelations and Heat presents an All-American Barbecue. Bring the family for an all-American Barbeque and live music from Greg Short.
@ Revelations Cafe
15:00
Bookings: Chantelle 0720661652 or Morne 083 687 3802
Free entry
Red Rent Party
Club Trax with DRFTR
@ Red Cafe
17:00 – 21:00
Contact: 0832951982 or 0466228384
R50 gets you a free drink and entry
Karaoke Saturdays
Tumiza DRFTR and DJ Sidequest will be holding it down, refining the format of the previous event, journeying through a variety of alternative electronic sounds and acoustic blessings, with a fresh selection of tuneage from the digital adventures of your favourite internet explorers. The Soulflow Thrift market will be joining us once again with a quality selection of garments for your wearing pleasure! Tell your family to pull! As usual, all bodies are appreciated and welcome, but, disrespect of any persons, space, boundaries, and beliefs will not be tolerated. Looking forward to seeing you all there, let’s get it!
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
21:30 – 01:30
Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689
R20 entry fee
__
SUNDAY, 25 FEBRUARY
Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk
@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
08:00
Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
Free entry
Alexander Technique group workshop
The Alexander Technique is a practice for finding greater ease and release in your body and how you use it. This workshop is suitable for those who haven’t encountered the Technique and for the more experienced learner. It is ideal for coping with injuries and general aches and pains, for sports people, musicians and movers of all kinds, and anyone looking to feel freer, taller, and more at ease in their body. All ages are welcome.
@ Studio, 2 Nelson Street
16:00 – 17:30
Booking/ Contact Details: Alex Halligey on 0745402086 or alexhalligey@gmail.com
R250
__
MONDAY, 26 FEBRUARY
Bring Your Craft
Weekly time to hang out and enjoy crafting and company.
@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs
15:00 – 18:00
Contact Lou on 0832951982 or 0466228384
Free entry
Friends of the Makana Libraries Annual General Meeting
@Amazwi South African Museum of Literature
17:30
All members of the public are welcome to attend
Free entry
__
TUESDAY, 27 FEBRUARY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
ISEA Creative Writing Course
Information meeting for the ISEA’s creative writing course is to be run on Tuesday evenings for 15 weeks from 5 March onwards
@ St Peters building, Rhodes University (next to Eden Grove)
18:00
For more info, contact isea@ru.ac.za or https://bit.ly/3UOeOF9
Free entry
Pepper Grove Pick ‘n Pay Inter Company Night Bowls League – 3 Bowl Trips
Lawn Bowls league – a fun competition which will run for the next 4 weeks
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Corner of African and Cawood Streets
18:00 for 18:15
Contact details: june.mcdougall@gmail.com | WhatsApp or phone 0833764175
Price: R600 per team of 3
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
19:00
Table bookings: 046 622 5002
R40 per person (Cash only)
__
WEDNESDAY, 28 FEBRUARY
Karaoke Night
Sing your heart out
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY, 29 FEBRUARY
U3A
Professor Margaret Blackie will challenge us to consider the statement: “Scientific knowledge may be objective, but that does not mean that scientists are.” How about that?
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00-11:00
R5 entry fee
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
__
COMING SOON
Friday, 1 March & Saturday, 2 March – Table Too Mexican Evening. A delicious spread of Mexican food including a Tostada (crispy tortilla stacked with chorizo in a rich tomato sauce, guacamole, cheddar, feta and sour cream, Chicken in a Molé sauce of roasted chillies, almonds, chocolate, cinnamon and raisins with rice and Salad Rosaura (red cabbage, pineapple, spinach, beetroot, macadamia nuts in a creamy feta dressing), Caramel custard flan with orange rind and port.
Vegetarian option: Vegetarian enchilada. @ 16 Donkin Street, at 19:30 for 20:00. For bookings, contact 0826718558 or 0839602366. Price: R220pp
Friday, 1 March – Emeritus Professor Paul Maylam Lecture. Accomplished historian, Emeritus Professor Paul Maylam, author of six books and co-editor of a seventh, will give a seminal lecture on the intellectual history of Rhodes University as part of the university’s 120th anniversary celebrations. Billed as a highlight of year-long events, the lecture will be a moment for reflection for students, staff, alumni, funders, researchers, and friends of our university. It will be an opportunity to learn about the university’s scholarly pedigree over time and to note the contributions that it has made to South African society and humanity generally, RU120 Project Coordinator Dr Luzuko Jacobs said.
Please join us for a thought-provoking exploration of Rhodes University’s intellectual trajectory as follows. @ Eden Grove Red, Rhodes University or Live Stream: https://bit.ly/MAYLAMLECTURE at 17:30. Free entry.
Friday, 1 March – The HA! Man Show. A spontaneous burst of energy and feeling, flowing from cello strings through voice, keys, and movement, accompanied by virtual orchestras that embrace a whole world of musical tradition. Food is provided at the venue, so this will be a dinner show. @ The Red Apple Farmstall and Eatery, Shop1, No.1, 2nd Avenue, Bushmans River, at 18:30. Please book directly with Sabine on 066 013 0875 as booking is essential. Early bird bookings R100 | R130 thereafter | 6 or more per booking: only R80 pp.
Friday, 1 March – SARS Assistance with Tax Returns. SARS will be in Makhanda to assist you with tax returns, supporting document submissions, and general enquiries. Please bring your identity document, proof of income – all IRP5/IT3 (a) and IT3 (b) certificates, proof of deductions, E-Filing username & password, and a smartphone/laptop/tablet (if using digital channels). @ Grahamstown Town Hall (Municipal offices near Birches) at 08:00 – 16:00. Free entry
Saturday, 9 March – Taste and Create: Tie-Dye and Stencilling adult class. Learn different Tie-Dye techniques and how to create a stencil. Create something one of a kind for yourself or as a unique gift. @ Carinus Art Centre, 18A Donkin Street. Contact Lindi Louw 0727268938. R220 per class.
Saturday, 9 March – Annual Bowls Tournament. The Bowls Day is held in partnership with the Albany Bowling Club, and we aim to raise much-needed funds for the operations of Child Welfare Grahamstown. We employ 7 Social Workers, 2 Social Auxiliary workers, and 1 Administrative officer in our town office.
We also run a preschool for 70 children who are looked after by 6 ECD practitioners. We also operate a Cluster Foster Home Scheme in Joza Location, where we currently house 10 children who are looked after by 2 housemothers. We also run an after-school care programme for 32 children in Joza Location and Hooggenoeg, where we help the children with reading and mathematics. Child Welfare Grahamstown has been operating in Grahamstown for 107 years, and we wish to continue this legacy by keeping our children free from the risk of harm @ Albany Bowling Club. Contact Sean at 0727306469 or Debs at 0716874531.
Saturday, 16 March – Kingswood College Hospice Music Trivia Dinner. The Kingswood College Concert Band has supported Hospice annually since 2010! Last year’s event (a Music Trivia evening) was enjoyed by all who attended, so we are doing it again this year. All funds raised go to Grahamstown & Sunshine Coast Hospice. @ Kingswood College High-Performance Centre, Burton Street, at 19:00. Contact Alke Bradfield (a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com) to book. Tickets cost R150 p/p or R1500 per table of 10 guests.
Friday, 22 March – Sunday, 24 March – Bathurst Agricultural Show. @ Showgrounds, Bathurst. Contact: 0636855117. Free entry
__
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
February Raffle
Makana Vet Clinic Raffle
Monthly raffle tickets on sale in aid of Makana Vet Clinic for outreach and sterilizations
Tickets are on sale at Hi-Tec SeGino’s, Jeannie’s Hair Salon, Red Cafe, East Cape Pets, Makana Vet Clinic, and Gavroche Salon.
Contact Lou at 0832951982 if you’d like to donate a prize or offer to be a ticket-selling venue.
Tickets are R10
Every Saturday
Grahamstown Feral Cat Project
We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilizing feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.
@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street
09:00 – 12:00
Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)
R10 upwards per book (Cash only)
Friday’s | 23 February – 22 March
Stations of the Cross
Prepare for Easter in a significant way. Meditation during Lent.
@ ST Patricks Church, 47 Hill Street
6:30 – 7:00
Free entry