What’s On – 22 – 29 February

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Wednesday, 28 & Thursday 29, February

SARS Assistance with Tax Returns

SARS will be in Makhanda to assist you with tax returns, supporting document submissions, and general enquiries. Please bring your identity document, proof of income – all IRP5/IT3 (a) and IT3 (b) certificates, proof of deductions, E-Filing username & password, and a smartphone/laptop/tablet (if using digital channels).

@ Grahamstown Town Hall (Municipal offices near Birches)

08:00 – 16:00

Free entry

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, 22 FEBRUARY

U3A

This week’s speaker will be Dr. Ron Cosser, who will be telling us about climate change.

He has called his lecture “What On Earth Is Changing?” All of Ron’s previous lectures have been interesting, informative, and insightful. This one will be, too.

Don’t miss it!

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00-11:00

Free entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

FRIDAY, 23 FEBRUARY

Temperature Rising: “We are two minutes to midnight”

Come and check out this documentary screening of DOCFILMSA’S doclove, supported by NFVF & PESP 4. The film tracks young South African climate activists as they struggle to put our climate issues on the global agenda and is produced by the same team who made MINERS SHUT DOWN, the film about the Marikana Massacre.

@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street

14:00

RSVP via LINKTR.EE/DOCFILMSA

Free entry

Makana Meander Wine Tasting and Auction

Raising funds for Grahamstown SPCA to settle the balance on a rescue vehicle that assists the Makana community with animal emergencies and Phase 2 of the Sterilisation project “Project Vala”.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street

17:30 for 18:00

Booking/Contact: https://makanameander.co.za. Pay via Payfast on the website for tickets to the SPCA Charity shop from 25 January. For enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137 or makanameander@gmail.com

R120 pp, includes wine tasting, finger supper, and auction

Movie Night Fundraiser

The Hungry Games, the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Tuckshop available. Regret no outside food.

@ St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 47 Hill St, next to the public library

18:00 – 20:48

Tickets at the door or pre-booking call 060 519 4494

R30 per ticket.

Live Music with Gary Ford

Powerful vocals and acoustic guitar performance of 60s music with the likes of Beach Boys, Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and some later hits.

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

18:00 – 21:00

0466222324

Free entry

__

SATURDAY, 24 FEBRUARY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Fundraiser Market

Crafts, food, and more.

@Oatlands Sports Field (Luke Street)

09:00 – 14:00

Booking/ Contact Details: Julie – 083 644 8097

R120 per stall.

Curated Chaos Vintage Thrift Store Grand Opening

Step into a world of nostalgia and charm at the Curated Chaos Thrift Store, where every piece tells a story. Join us on our opening day as we unveil a treasure trove of assorted vintage home goods waiting to find a new place in your heart and home. Each item has been carefully selected to bring a touch of character and history to your living space. Embrace the beauty of imperfection and discover the magic in the Chaos.

@ 16 Cross Street, Makhanda

09:00 – 13:00

Follow on Instagram @curated_chaos_thrift

Free entry

Taste and Create: Tie-Dye and Stencilling Adult class

Learn different Tie-Dye techniques and how to create a stencil. Create something one of a kind for yourself or as a unique gift.

@ Carinus Art Centre, 18A Donkin Street

Contact Lindi Louw 0727268938

R220 per class

STAG Shooting Club Open Day

Open day for new and seasoned shooters to learn more about sport shooting and shooting clubs and have questions about gun use and ownership answered in a safe and professional environment. Join us for a beer and a burger at the Featherstone Beer Garden afterwards.

@ STAG Shooting Range, N2 PE Road (https://maps.app.goo.gl/jveHVBGKUn8MenEr6)

08:30

Contact: Matthew on 073 480 1386

Free entry (you just pay for ammunition)

A Night Under the Stars

A dinner under the stars at The National Monument in Makhanda, celebrating FoodMyWay by ZazaT and bringing good cuisine to the people at a low price. This event focuses on our Valentine’s theme, not only romantics but also friendships, family bonds, and more.

@ The Monument

17:00 for 18:00

Tickets: R350 | Couple R550 (Includes: 3-course dinner and drinks. All meals will be paired with drinks)

All American Barbecue

Revelations and Heat presents an All-American Barbecue. Bring the family for an all-American Barbeque and live music from Greg Short.

@ Revelations Cafe

15:00

Bookings: Chantelle 0720661652 or Morne 083 687 3802

Free entry

Red Rent Party

Club Trax with DRFTR

@ Red Cafe

17:00 – 21:00

Contact: 0832951982 or 0466228384

R50 gets you a free drink and entry

Karaoke Saturdays

Tumiza DRFTR and DJ Sidequest will be holding it down, refining the format of the previous event, journeying through a variety of alternative electronic sounds and acoustic blessings, with a fresh selection of tuneage from the digital adventures of your favourite internet explorers. The Soulflow Thrift market will be joining us once again with a quality selection of garments for your wearing pleasure! Tell your family to pull! As usual, all bodies are appreciated and welcome, but, disrespect of any persons, space, boundaries, and beliefs will not be tolerated. Looking forward to seeing you all there, let’s get it!

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

21:30 – 01:30

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

R20 entry fee

__

SUNDAY, 25 FEBRUARY

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

Alexander Technique group workshop

The Alexander Technique is a practice for finding greater ease and release in your body and how you use it. This workshop is suitable for those who haven’t encountered the Technique and for the more experienced learner. It is ideal for coping with injuries and general aches and pains, for sports people, musicians and movers of all kinds, and anyone looking to feel freer, taller, and more at ease in their body. All ages are welcome.

@ Studio, 2 Nelson Street

16:00 – 17:30

Booking/ Contact Details: Alex Halligey on 0745402086 or alexhalligey@gmail.com

R250

__

MONDAY, 26 FEBRUARY

Bring Your Craft

Weekly time to hang out and enjoy crafting and company.

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs

15:00 – 18:00

Contact Lou on 0832951982 or 0466228384

Free entry

Friends of the Makana Libraries Annual General Meeting

@Amazwi South African Museum of Literature

17:30

All members of the public are welcome to attend

Free entry

__

TUESDAY, 27 FEBRUARY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

ISEA Creative Writing Course

Information meeting for the ISEA’s creative writing course is to be run on Tuesday evenings for 15 weeks from 5 March onwards

@ St Peters building, Rhodes University (next to Eden Grove)

18:00

For more info, contact isea@ru.ac.za or https://bit.ly/3UOeOF9

Free entry

Pepper Grove Pick ‘n Pay Inter Company Night Bowls League – 3 Bowl Trips

Lawn Bowls league – a fun competition which will run for the next 4 weeks

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Corner of African and Cawood Streets

18:00 for 18:15

Contact details: june.mcdougall@gmail.com | WhatsApp or phone 0833764175

Price: R600 per team of 3

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

__

WEDNESDAY, 28 FEBRUARY

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY, 29 FEBRUARY

U3A

Professor Margaret Blackie will challenge us to consider the statement: “Scientific knowledge may be objective, but that does not mean that scientists are.” How about that?

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00-11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 1 March & Saturday, 2 March – Table Too Mexican Evening. A delicious spread of Mexican food including a Tostada (crispy tortilla stacked with chorizo in a rich tomato sauce, guacamole, cheddar, feta and sour cream, Chicken in a Molé sauce of roasted chillies, almonds, chocolate, cinnamon and raisins with rice and Salad Rosaura (red cabbage, pineapple, spinach, beetroot, macadamia nuts in a creamy feta dressing), Caramel custard flan with orange rind and port.

Vegetarian option: Vegetarian enchilada. @ 16 Donkin Street, at 19:30 for 20:00. For bookings, contact 0826718558 or 0839602366. Price: R220pp

Friday, 1 March – Emeritus Professor Paul Maylam Lecture. Accomplished historian, Emeritus Professor Paul Maylam, author of six books and co-editor of a seventh, will give a seminal lecture on the intellectual history of Rhodes University as part of the university’s 120th anniversary celebrations. Billed as a highlight of year-long events, the lecture will be a moment for reflection for students, staff, alumni, funders, researchers, and friends of our university. It will be an opportunity to learn about the university’s scholarly pedigree over time and to note the contributions that it has made to South African society and humanity generally, RU120 Project Coordinator Dr Luzuko Jacobs said.

Please join us for a thought-provoking exploration of Rhodes University’s intellectual trajectory as follows. @ Eden Grove Red, Rhodes University or Live Stream: https://bit.ly/MAYLAMLECTURE at 17:30. Free entry.

Friday, 1 March – The HA! Man Show. A spontaneous burst of energy and feeling, flowing from cello strings through voice, keys, and movement, accompanied by virtual orchestras that embrace a whole world of musical tradition. Food is provided at the venue, so this will be a dinner show. @ The Red Apple Farmstall and Eatery, Shop1, No.1, 2nd Avenue, Bushmans River, at 18:30. Please book directly with Sabine on 066 013 0875 as booking is essential. Early bird bookings R100 | R130 thereafter | 6 or more per booking: only R80 pp.

Friday, 1 March – SARS Assistance with Tax Returns. SARS will be in Makhanda to assist you with tax returns, supporting document submissions, and general enquiries. Please bring your identity document, proof of income – all IRP5/IT3 (a) and IT3 (b) certificates, proof of deductions, E-Filing username & password, and a smartphone/laptop/tablet (if using digital channels). @ Grahamstown Town Hall (Municipal offices near Birches) at 08:00 – 16:00. Free entry

Saturday, 9 March – Taste and Create: Tie-Dye and Stencilling adult class. Learn different Tie-Dye techniques and how to create a stencil. Create something one of a kind for yourself or as a unique gift. @ Carinus Art Centre, 18A Donkin Street. Contact Lindi Louw 0727268938. R220 per class.

Saturday, 9 March – Annual Bowls Tournament. The Bowls Day is held in partnership with the Albany Bowling Club, and we aim to raise much-needed funds for the operations of Child Welfare Grahamstown. We employ 7 Social Workers, 2 Social Auxiliary workers, and 1 Administrative officer in our town office.

We also run a preschool for 70 children who are looked after by 6 ECD practitioners. We also operate a Cluster Foster Home Scheme in Joza Location, where we currently house 10 children who are looked after by 2 housemothers. We also run an after-school care programme for 32 children in Joza Location and Hooggenoeg, where we help the children with reading and mathematics. Child Welfare Grahamstown has been operating in Grahamstown for 107 years, and we wish to continue this legacy by keeping our children free from the risk of harm @ Albany Bowling Club. Contact Sean at 0727306469 or Debs at 0716874531.

Saturday, 16 March – Kingswood College Hospice Music Trivia Dinner. The Kingswood College Concert Band has supported Hospice annually since 2010! Last year’s event (a Music Trivia evening) was enjoyed by all who attended, so we are doing it again this year. All funds raised go to Grahamstown & Sunshine Coast Hospice. @ Kingswood College High-Performance Centre, Burton Street, at 19:00. Contact Alke Bradfield (a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com) to book. Tickets cost R150 p/p or R1500 per table of 10 guests.

Friday, 22 March – Sunday, 24 March – Bathurst Agricultural Show. @ Showgrounds, Bathurst. Contact: 0636855117. Free entry

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

February Raffle

Makana Vet Clinic Raffle

Monthly raffle tickets on sale in aid of Makana Vet Clinic for outreach and sterilizations

Tickets are on sale at Hi-Tec SeGino’s, Jeannie’s Hair Salon, Red Cafe, East Cape Pets, Makana Vet Clinic, and Gavroche Salon.

Contact Lou at 0832951982 if you’d like to donate a prize or offer to be a ticket-selling venue.

Tickets are R10

Every Saturday

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilizing feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

Friday’s | 23 February – 22 March

Stations of the Cross

Prepare for Easter in a significant way. Meditation during Lent.

@ ST Patricks Church, 47 Hill Street

6:30 – 7:00

Free entry