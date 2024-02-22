President Ramaphosa announces date for 2024 general elections

By Staff Reporter

It’s official – 29 May is the day South Africans will cast their votes in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally made the highly anticipated announcement this week.

The president set the date in accordance with section 49 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, read with section 17 of the Electoral Act of 1998, determined 29 May 2024.

In line with section 17(2) of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, the president has also consulted with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the election date.

According to a media statement, the president convened a meeting with all nine provincial premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the general elections.

It has also been announced that the 2024 elections coincide with South Africa’s celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy.

Therefore, the president calls on all eligible voters to fully participate in this important and historic milestone of our democratic calendar, the statement read.

“Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire. I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning to do so peacefully, within the full observance of the law. We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register,” Ramaphosa said.

The proclamation to declare the date will be issued in due course.