Journalism 3 students embark on an educational adventure: A week in Review

By Ofentse Lamola and Phumelele Tshabalala

The Journalism 3 audio students at Rhodes University kicked off their week with enthusiasm and anticipation as they delved into a comprehensive boot camp led by their lecturers, Shepi Mati and Steven Lang. The week promised a blend of adventure and education, and it certainly delivered.

Divided into groups of 3-4, the JMS 3 cohort embarked on a journey of journalistic exploration from the very first day. Armed with microphones and curiosity, they conducted vox pops on crucial issues plaguing their community. From scrutinising the municipality’s efficacy to delving into the intricacies of the justice system and healthcare delivery, these budding journalists left no stone unturned.

Tuesday saw the group donning their professional attire as they made their way to the courtrooms. Under the guidance of Senior Magistrate Petrus Van Vuuren, they received a comprehensive briefing on the inner workings of the legal system in South Africa. Topics ranged from the role of the National Prosecuting Authority to the types of cases typically heard in magistrate courts. The highlight of the day was the opportunity to witness justice in action as they observed a sentencing hearing where a 20-year-old faced consequences for his crimes.

Midweek brought the students to the heart of municipal governance as they stepped into the City Hall. Led by Likhaya Ngandi, they embarked on a walking tour that provided insights into the various directorates responsible for the city’s functioning. Each department’s role and challenges were tabled, from the intricacies of finance management to local economic development and planning challenges. The students engaged in fruitful discussions with directors, gaining valuable insights into the complexities of municipal service delivery and the strategies employed to overcome obstacles.

Thursday opened the students up to the world of health services in Makhanda as the group rode to Raglan Road Clinic, followed by its sister clinic, Settler’s Day Clinic. As the students walked the grounds of Raglan Road Clinic, Sister Masingini walked them through the realities of being responsible for the lives of the community members. Empathetic to the floundering responsibility held by the clinic, the students partook in interviewing Mam Thembi to comprehend further the difficulties faced by the clinic, which sparked an undeniable respect for the clinic among the students. Despite the challenges faced by the clinic, Sister Masingini boasted with pride her responsibility to the community.

The next destination would be Settler’s Day Clinic, which proved to be a very refreshing sight. In the delicate care of Sister Mzanana, the students toured the clinic, learning about the minor ailments department and the electrifying viewing of the awe-inspiring equipment in the dental department. The students were also bestowed the opportunity to view the surprisingly relaxed pharmacy. However, the most heartwarming part of the experience was the hospitable nature of the staff. This ensured us as the students that the community is indeed in great hands.

On the last day of the excursion, the students had an early start as a long journey to Gqeberha awaited. The students were greeted by the current news editor of the SABC newsroom in Gqeberha, Jurie Blignaut, who divulged the intricate process of news gathering to an intent audience of Journalism students. The seriousness of Blignaut’s words was then diluted by a tour around the SABC studios led by the SABC technical administrator, uSis’ Ntombesizwe Mdinga. From the perplexing software in the radio production room to the props in the drama production room, the tour revealed the complexities of running a radio broadcast, which was an interesting experience.

This experience was then followed by a trip to Bay FM, where we were graced by the wise words of the flamboyant presenter of The Morning Show at Bay FM, Jason Gabriel. Algoa FM was the next stop, where we were introduced to the world of fun commercial radio. With a beautiful and modern aesthetic, the Algoa FM building is truly a home for creativity. The excursion ended on a climatic point with a visit to the impressively maintained Nkqubela FM. Here, the students learned the importance of community as they learned about the station’s youth programme. Visiting all the radio stations allowed the students to see the diverse world of radio and the endless opportunities accessible in audio broadcasting.

Throughout the week, the students’ enthusiasm was palpable, matched only by the dedication of their lecturers in providing them with a holistic learning experience. The blend of theoretical knowledge and practical exposure deepened their understanding of journalism and instilled a sense of responsibility towards their community. The seeds of journalism have been planted, and it’s up to each student to nurture them into flourishing trees of truth and integrity.