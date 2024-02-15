Haarhof leads strong EP side for CSA Rural Tournament

By Chesley Daniels

All-Rounder Cariston Haarhof of Willows Cricket Club has been selected as Captain of the Eastern Province Rural Grahamstown Team that will take part in the Annual Rural Cricket South Africa (RCSA) Coastal Tournament in Boland from 18-22 February 2024. The team will be leaving on Sunday morning.

The contingent consists of 13 players, a Coach and a Team Manager.

Haarhof will also make history by being the first Coloured to Captain the team, whilst Tando Ngcete became the first Black African captain of the team in 2022. The team is mixed with youth and experience and a well- balanced unit. Another experienced campaigner, Buster Brotherton of Salem, will be the Vice-Captain and will deputise Haarhof at the event.

The Participating Unions will be Boland (Hosts), EP Rural Grahamstown, EP Midlands, Border Aloes, Border Country, Border Villages, Kei, SWD.

The top team will be declared the winner of the Coastal Week after completing the tournament. Two 50-over matches and four T20 matches will be played during the CSA Week. A SA Rural Team will also be selected at the conclusion of the Tournament to participate in the SA Super Cup Competition.

EP Rural Grahamstown cricket squad for CSA Rural Tournament:

Cariston Haarhoff – (Willows, Captain) Buster Brotherton – (Salem, Vice Captain) Duane Brown – (Willows) Lakhanya Sam – (Makana Sona) Sphamandla Mungeka – (Rhodes) Mornay Kohl – (Willows, w/k) Sean Biggs – (Sidbury, w/k) Jongile Kilani – (Willows) Josh Van Rensburg – (Southwell) James Norval – (Cuylerville) Jurie Norval – (Cuylerville) Marquin Loutz – (Salem) Brian Upman – (Sidbury)

Coach: Melville Daniels – (Willows)

Manager: Chesley Daniels – (Willows)