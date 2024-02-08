Salem extends lead with win over Cuylerville In GCB 1st League

By Chesley Daniels

Salem, Willows and Southwell all recorded wins in the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st League over the weekend. There were also very impressive wins for GCB 2nd League Sides Station Hill, Cuyerville, Sidbury and Salem.

Two centuries were recorded by Nick Wilmot 134* (Salem 1st Vs Cuylerville 1st) and Zee Jayi 138 (Station Hill Vs Tiger Titans). Sipho Saki (Station Hill Vs Tiger Titans) and Thando Siyola (Tiger Titans Vs Station Hill). Both took five wicket hauls for their respective teams.

Both Salem 1st and 2nd Teams are Log Leaders In the GCB 1st and 2nd Leagues.

Summarised Scores – GCB 1st League

Willows Vs Makana Sona – Rhodes Prospect Field

Makana Sona 221/6 (50)

Lakhanya Sam 65*, Lonwabo Haya 50*, Tshona 40, Mbiza 38

Duane Brown 3/36 (10), Emihle Mgoqi 2/3 (1), Ruwayne Brooks 1/62 (10)

Willows 222/4 (40.1)

Emihle Mgoqi 87, Ruwayne Brooks 67*, Jongile Kilani 27

Abongile Hashe 2/36 (6), Mbiza 1/43 (9), Fobe 1/8 (1.1)

Man of the Match – Emihle Mgoqi (Willows)

Result: Willows Won By 6 Wickets

Cuylerville Vs Salem – Shaw Park

Cuylerville 256 (49.5)

Jurie Norval 58, Brandon Handley 35, Brent Emslie 32, Kyle Handley 20

Buster Brotherton 3/34 (10), Brad Wilmot 2/16 (4), Leard King 1/47 (9), Justin Dollery 1/27 (7), Bradley Van Heerden 1/32 (6), Bryn Wakeford 1/30 (5)

Salem 258/5 (45.4)

Nick Wilmot 134*, Simon Amm 85

Jurie Norval 2/56 (10), Chris Norval 1/36 (7)

Man Of The Match – Nick Wilmot (Salem)

Result: Salem Won By 5 Wickets

Southwell Vs Sidbury – Southwell Cricket Club

Sidbury 146 (46)

Luke Birel 72, Huge Savage 39

Guy Bladen 4/36 , Josh Van Rensburg 3/14, Jesse Van Rensburg 2/25

Southwell 147/5 (33)

James Stirk 50, Josh Van Rensburg 25

Dylan Blew 2/34 (10), Luke Birrel 1/26 (3), Cuan Ricks 1/11 (3), Greg Evans 1/22 93)

Man Of The Match – Luke Birrel (Sidbury)

Result: Southwell won by 5 Wickets + Bonus Point

Summarised Scores – GCB 2nd League:

Station Hill vs Tiger Titans – Hospital Field

Station Hill 205 (28.3)

Zee Jayi 138, Roy Mtwalo 31

T Siyola 5 Wickets, L Klaas 3 Wickets

Tiger Titans 58 (14.1)

L Klaas 21, E Vutela 21

Sipho Saki 5/24 (5.4), Franklin Jacobs 3/26 (8), Kurt Nelson 1/2 (2)

Man Of The Match – Zee Jayi (Station Hill)

Result: Station Hill won by 147 Runs + Bonus Point

Salem vs Southwell – Salem

Southwell 158 (46.5)

M Deacon 62, Ross Ford 16

Mike Mattison 3/23 (10), S Blom 2/29 (10), Richard Davies 2/26 (9)

Salem 161/7 (37.5)

Lorrimer Pittaway 44*, Ant Scheepers 33

John Knott 1/25 (5), Chris Friderichs 1/25 (10), M Deacon 1/27 (10)

Man of the match – M Deacon (Southwell)

Result: Southwell Won By 3 Wickets

Cuylerville Vs Manley Flats – Shaw Park

Cuylerville 180 (42)

D Tyson 44, M Micklejohn 32, D Geldenhuys 29, K Geldenhuys 22*

Manley Flats 144 (27.2)

K Geldenhuys 4/48 (10), Warren Tarr 3/25 (4), Jamie Renton 2/31 (8.3)

Man of the Match – K Geldenhuys (Cuylerville)

Result: Cuylerville won by 36 Runs + Bonus Point

Sidbury vs Manley Flats – Sidbury

Manleys 44 (15)

Zander 3/7 (4), Juandre Nel 3/18 (4), Francois Nel 2/15 (6), Jason Machlalan 2/0 (1.2)

Sidbury 46/2 (4.3)

Jason Machlalan 16*, Renier 15

Man of the match – Jason Machlalan (Sidbury)

Result: Sidbury Won By 8 Wickets + Bonus Point