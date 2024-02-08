GCB logs and stats

By Chesley Daniels
GCB 2nd League
Leading wicket-takers
As at 4th February 2024
A Pittaway Port Alfred 19
L Isaacs Manley Flats 14
F Nel Sidbury 14
S Saki Station Hill 14
M Mattison Salem 12
A Ferreira Manley Flats 11
J Maclachlan Sidbury 11
J Nel Sidbury 11
L Klaas Tiger Titans 10
P van Lavierin Kenton 9
E Vuthela Tiger Titans 9
GCB 2nd League Leading Allrounders
As at 4th February 2024
J Nel Sidbury 370
J Maclachlan Sidbury 368
S Saki Station Hill 318
K Handley Cuylerville 301
F Nel Sidbury 273
C Jones Station Hill 235
P van Lavierin Kenton 225
F Jacobs Station Hill 207
H Lourens Port Alfred 205
L Daniels Swallows 202
GCB 2nd League
Leading run-scorers
As at 4th February 2024
J Renton Cuylerville 325
D Duncan Manley Flats 280
K Handley Cuylerville 211
Z Jaji Station Hill 208
Dewald Nel Port Alfred 206
J Nel Sidbury 205
J Maclachlan Sidbury 203
C Jones Station Hill 145
JC Pittaway Port Alfred 133
H Lourens Port Alfred 130
GCB 1st League
Leading run-scorers
As at 4th February 2024
C Muir Cuylerville 263
S Amm Salem 218
N Wilmot Salem 211
B Handley Cuylerville 200
Josh van Rensburg Southwell 191
E Mgoqi Willows 185
J Stirk Southwell 183
B Brotherton Salem 173
C Wilmot Salem 154
D Blenkinsop Rhodes 145
GCB 1st League
Leading wicket-takers
As at 4th February 2024
Josh van Rensburg Southwell 13
G Bladen Southwell 12
F Norval Cuylerville 10
C Ricks Sidbury 10
L Sam Makana Sona 9
B Wakeford Salem 9
R Beyleveld Cuylerville 7
T Ngcete Willows 7
B Brotherton Salem 6
A Gysman Willows 6
B Wilmot Salem 6
GCB 1st League
Leading Allrounders
As at 4th February 2024
Josh van Rensburg Southwell 386
B Brotherton Salem 263
A Reed Southwell 239
L Sam Makana Sona 228
R Beyleveld Cuylerville 217
B Wilmot Salem 201
GCB 2nd League Log
As at 4th February 2024
Salem 40,25 (7)
Sidbury 33,83 (7)
Cuylerville 32,2 (7)
Station Hill 32,2 (7)
Southwell 29,75 (7)
Manley Flats 21 (7)
Port Alfred 17,25 (7)
Kenton 11,2 (7)
Tiger Titans 9,6 (8)
Swallows 7,2 (6)
Rainbows 0 (6)
GCB 1st League Log
As at 3rd February 2024
Salem 40 (8)
Southwell 37,28 (9)
Cuylerville 34,7 (9)
Willows 32 (8)
Sidbury 16 (9)
Rhodes 7,2 (6)
Makana Sona 2,56 (9)