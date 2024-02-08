Registering to vote a step towards making a difference

By Selenathi Botha

Remarkably, some people still say they will not vote just because there is no change. But will not registering to vote make a difference?

On 7 February 2024, the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), which deals with youth development, worked with Rhodes University SRC members to encourage students (youth) to register to vote. They aim to make sure that young people are involved in the democracy that they want to see. The invasion was a success as some of the students registered to vote.

Simphiwe Mkwanazi, a Rhodes student, said: “I have never voted before, which is why I am registering today so that I could try something new and see the positive changes. Positive changes such as improvement of infrastructure, life of people in the society, especially the youth, and improvement socially and economically.”

Charlette Thamae is doing her penultimate year of LLB at Rhodes and registered to vote. She voiced her opinion about registering to vote. ”Registering is very important because we get to vote in the types of leaders we want to lead our country.”

She continued: “Leadership is a very important thing because almost everything needs a form of leadership because leadership can create a vision and a strategy to achieve the vision, so if we have proper leaders who understand what the vision of the country is, then we can have a better country that serves all citizens.”

Thamae said she wanted to see the election of leaders who show availability, urgency, love and concern for its citizens. She would also love to see a decrease in unemployment, especially among young people.