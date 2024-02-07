Trending
EDUCATION

Makhanda’s children read along with the world

Grocott's MailBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
Kitten masks: St Mary’s DCC children captured in the process of making their kitten masks after hearing a Nali’bali story, ‘The Lost Kitten’, at a World Read Aloud Day event at the centre on Wednesday. Photo: Rod Amner
Kitten masks: St Mary’s DCC children captured in the process of making their kitten masks after hearing a Nal’bali story, ‘The Lost Kitten’, at a World Read Aloud Day event at the centre on Wednesday. Photo: Rod Amner

By Rod Amner

Over 100 enthusiastic children of the St Mary’s Development and Care Centre (DCC) delighted in the reading of a Nali’bali story about a lost kitten called Ginger to mark World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday, 7 February.

‘The Lost Kitten’ was specially written for World Read Aloud Day by South African child author Stacey Fru and was performed in isiXhosa, Afrikaans and English by centre staff.

Child author Stacey Fru: South African child author Stacey Fru. Her story ‘The Lost Kitten’ was read to millions of children on World Read Aloud Day, including in Makhanda.
Child author Stacey Fru: South African child author Stacey Fru. Her story ‘The Lost Kitten’ was read to millions of children on World Read Aloud Day, including in Makhanda. Photo: supplied

St Mary’s DCC literacy coordinator Brendan Williams asked the children questions about the story before they were invited to make their own kitten masks.

Brendan Williams: St Mary’s DCC literacy coordinator Brendan Williams asks the children questions after a reading of ‘The Lost Kitten’ at a World Read Aloud Day event at the centre on Wednesday. Photo: Rod Amner
Brendan Williams: St Mary’s DCC literacy coordinator Brendan Williams asks the children questions after a reading of ‘The Lost Kitten’ at a World Read Aloud Day event at the centre on Wednesday. Photo: Rod Amner

St Mary’s DCC provides development and enrichment programmes for 160 young children. The children come into the centre every day for breakfast before school. They return for lunch, get homework assistance and participate in enrichment activities, including Scouts, the literacy programme and a life skills programme called ‘Flourish’.

Reading The Lost Kitten: St Mary’s DCC staff read ‘The Lost Kitten’ in three local languages for World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday. Photo: Rod Amner
Reading The Lost Kitten: St Mary’s DCC staff read ‘The Lost Kitten’ in three local languages for World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday. Photo: Rod Amner

Williams said St Mary’s intermediate children had developed a love of reading, but there was still work to be done to help them read for meaning. At the Foundation Phase, the centre concentrates on remediating early literacy problems before they reach Grade 4.

Ten Social Employment Fund (SEF) workers help the permanent staff manage the centre’s various programmes.

@NalibaliSA #nalibaliwrad2024.

Stacey’s tips: Stacey Fru’s tip sheet for encouraging youth authors
Stacey’s tips: Stacey Fru’s tip sheet for encouraging youth authors

Leave A Reply