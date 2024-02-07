Skitas heading to France to represent South Africa

By Sibabalwe Tame

A 22-year-old talented girl from Queenstown, Eastern Cape, Lisakhanya Skitas, made a name for herself when she represented the Eastern Cape in the WorldSkills South Africa National Competition held in Durban in February 2024. Skitas grabbed the opportunity to showcase her cooking talent on a big stage with both hands.

Skita’s journey to WorldSkills South Africa National Competition

Skita’s journey to WorldSkills South Africa National Competition started in 2023 when she applied for a Level 2 Hospitality course at Grahamstown Eastcape Midlands TVET College. The course specialises in cooking and baking. According to Skitas, her lecturer, Sinethemba Mhlambiso, her mentor and a private chef, introduced the WorldSkills Competition to her and her classmates. She said the competition had an age limit of 22 years. “It was me and other two students that applied,” said Skitas.

She said the first competition was held at Nombulelo Secondary School, where she and two other Eastcape Midlands students, Esonasethu Xhali and Thandeka Zokwana, competed against each other, and Skitas won first place. From there, Skitas continued the journey with her two schoolmates and attended a provincial competition in Centane. They competed against King Hintsa TVET College, where Skitas won first place again.

The WorldSkills Competition rules

Regarding how the competition works, Skitas said that the candidates are first given a test project to practise on. In the competition, the candidates compete against each other with the same test project they were given. She also added that a candidate must be clean and hygienic, and a plate must be presentable.

Skitas said she was scared when she heard she would compete solo in Durban. “I was a little bit scared because I did not practise enough; I was given the wrong test project to practise on,” said Skitas. She described the competition as “tough” because it was on a national level. She also described her achievement as “unbelievable”.

She also mentioned that Sinethemba Mhlambiso, who is her mentor, supported her in the journey. “He would go and ask for a kitchen that I can practise in at Nombulelo Secondary School,” Skitas added.

“From now on, going forward, I will be practising the new test projects so that I can go to France prepared,” said Skitas.

Eastcape Midlands Grahamstown manager praises Skitas and Mhlambiso.

Nomasundu Magopeni, the acting manager at Eastcape Midlands Grahamstown Campus, said that because of Skitas, the campus will gain a reputation for creating impressive skills. “We are very proud of Lisakhanya; she is a very humble child; we are also very proud of Mr Mhlambiso,” Magopeni added.

Nondili Mtywarhu, Eastcape Midlands Grahamstown senior lecturer in Hospitality, said that Skitas has made them proud. “We are so happy as Eastcape Midlands, she has put us on the map,” Mtywarhu added.

Mhlambiso’s mentoring

Sinethemba Mhlambiso said that as Skitas’s mentor, his job was to prepare her for the competition. “My job was to prepare the candidate psychologically, to ensure that she did not make mistakes,” said Mhlambiso, adding that he was happy to contribute and impact someone’s life.

He added that “we need to change the narrative and the stereotype that people have about our province; this is a big achievement to the point that the whole province, the Premier, should know about this”.

Mhlambiso also thanked the Department of Education for paying for everything when he and Skitas went to Durban, and he also thanked the Eastcape Midlands institution for assisting with the transportation to the airport.

Regarding the sponsors, Mhlambiso replied, “FoodBev SETA will cover everything from when she leaves the province until she gets there.”

Preparations before France competition

Mhlambiso said that since the France competition is in September, they must keep preparing, and his plan for preparing Skitas is “to keep her mind in the industry”. He said that during the holidays, he will organise for Skitas to cook in restaurants, but that is still in process, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Mhlambiso is calling for Eastern Cape/South Africa’s support.

“People who influence the Eastern Cape Province should support Lisakhanya Skitas and the Eastcape Midlands Grahamstown institution with funds,” said Mhlambiso, also mentioning that it would be lovely that when Skitas leaves the country for France in September, there would be a convoy to Port Elizabeth airport, and that it would be helpful if she felt the support of the whole Eastern Cape Province and South Africa.

“We are going to France to face oppositions that have resources in their homes, have everything they need. Yet, we, on the other hand, do not have resources,” said Mhlambiso. He added that it would be helpful if there were sponsors that would come through.