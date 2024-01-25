What’s On – 25 January – 1 February

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 25 JANUARY

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

FRIDAY, 26 JANUARY

Academic Year Opening Prayer

To request God to carry us through the 2024 academic year.

@ Noluthando Hall

12:00 – 15:00

Contact: Sophumelela Ketelo 076 699 9909 or chairperson@sydp.or.za

Free entry

Off Beat Sessions

Join us for a night of alternative club sounds lovingly selected by DJs Aurora, DRFTR, and Von Dirty. Off-Beat Sessions is a gourmet club experience established in 2016 by a group of like-minded locals dedicated to providing a platform for a diverse sonic experience in Makhanda. ALL bodies are appreciated and welcome! Looking forward to seeing you all there, let’s get it!

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:30 – 1:30

R10 entrance fee

Live Music with Greg Short

Performing a wide range of rock, blues and covers.

@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

18:00 – 21:00

0466222324

Free entry

__

SATURDAY, 27 JANUARY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Contact: Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

Night of Praise and Worship

Hey there, worshippers! Get ready to bask in grace at the most anticipated Night of Praise and Worship in Grahamstown! The Joyful Band is set to ignite the heavens with soul-stirring tunes alongside local gospel artists and churches, uniting in a symphony of faith and fellowship.

Let your spirit soar as we lift our voices and hearts on 27 January 2024 for an electrifying celebration of faith through music. Please save the date and join us as we worship in unison!

@ 22D Hill Street (The Drill Hall)

Open gate: 16:30 | Show starts: 17:30

Tickets are available online at: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1539022146 | for hassle-free access, contact Sinesipho/Olwethu at 0609477386/0637462241 for physical tickets!

R70 VIP | R50 General

Red Rent Party

Sundowner vibes with music or pop-up jams during loadshedding… Chilled, awesome and lekka fun.

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street Upstairs

16:00

Contact: 0466228384

R50 entrance fee

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

SUNDAY, 28 JANUARY

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

Vigil in solidarity with journalists in Gaza

Please wear Black and bring candles with paper cups.

@ Drosty Arch, Rhodes University

18:00

for more info, contact forjournalistssa@gmail.com

Free entry

__

TUESDAY, 29 JANUARY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

Pepper Grove Pick ‘n Pay Inter Company Night Bowls League – 3 Bowl Trips

Lawn Bowls league – a fun competition which will run for the next 4 weeks.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Corner of African and Cawood Streets

18:00 for 18:15

Contact Details: june.mcdougall@gmail.com | WhatsApp or phone 0833764175

Price: R600 per team of 3 __

WEDNESDAY, 30 JANUARY

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY, 1 FEBRUARY

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 2 – Saturday, 3 February – Vietnamese Evening. A delicious array of Vietnamese food, including fresh rice paper wrap spring rolls & ginger dipping sauce, Bo Kho (slow-cooked beef with lemongrass, ginger, soy, paprika, 5-spice), Chicken stir-fry with caramelised sugar, ginger, chillies, lemongrass, Fragrant jasmine rice, Salad with pawpaw, cucumber, carrots, spring onion, peanuts, mint, basil, Chocolate and lemongrass mousse & lime sauce & coconut sorbet.

Vegetarian option available. @ Table Too, 16 Donkin Street at 19:30 for 20:00. Contact ​​0826718558/ 0839602366. Price: R220pp.

Saturday, 3 February – Squandering or saving our heritage. Prickly questions about where thicket occurred. @ Pikes Post, Ploughman Pub, R67, Bathurst at 10:00. Booking/ Contact Details: friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com. Free Entry.

Saturday, 10 February – Holy Cross Country Fair. There will be food stalls, games for children, slippery slides, eats, and a fun run. @ Holy Cross School, Highlands Road (old monastery) at 8:00 | fun run, 9:00 – 12:00 | Country Fair. Booking/ Contact Details: 076 8127672. Price: Fun Run R20; Entrance to Country Fair Free, various prices for games and food.

Wednesday, 14 February – Menstrual Education. Menstrual education to male learners on how to protect the dignity of a female learner. We call upon all citizens to assist us with toiletries for the learners. @Noluthando Hall at 12:00 – 15:00. Contact: Sophumelela Ketelo 076 699 9909. Free entry

Saturday, 17 February – Valentine’s Dinner. Join us for a Valentine’s dinner with lasagne & Salad. @ ACVV Senior Citizen (Hill Street) at 17:00 – 22:00.Booking/ Contact Details: Ursula 046 622 6194. Price: R80.

Friday, 23 February – Makana Meander Wine Tasting and Auction. Wine Tasting. Finger Supper and Auction. Raising funds for Grahamstown SPCA to settle the balance on a rescue vehicle that assists the Makana community with animal emergencies and Phase 2 of the Sterilisation project “Project Vala”. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street at 17h30 for 18h00. Booking/Contact: https://makanameander.co.za. Pay via Payfast on the website for tickets to the SPCA Charity shop from 25 January. For enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137 or makanameander@gmail.com. Price: R120 pp, includes wine tasting, finger supper and auction.

Saturday, 24 February – Fundraiser Market. Crafts, food and more.@ Oatlands Sports Field (Luke Street) at 9:00 – 14:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Julie – 083 644 8097. Price: R120 Per Stall.

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Monday, 22 January

Dance Classes in Makhanda

Training is open to all ages, boys and girls, and all abilities. @ 4 Princess Alice Hall in African Street. Contact Nicole at prestigedance.sa@gmail.com or 082 365 5526. (Time: TBC)

Tuesday, 30 January (draw date)

Monthly Raffle

Let’s help Makhanda Vet Clinic raise funds for outreach work & sterilisations.

A massive thank you to this month’s fantastic prize sponsors: Salon Gavroche, Voodoo Coffee, Relish, & Gavroche.

Wednesday, 1 February (closing date)

Research Survey: Call for Respondents: Death on Facebook

This PhD survey seeks Eastern Cape respondents to share their experiences/perspectives of death practices on Facebook. Provisional research title: Networked Breath: An African Philosophical Approach to The Study of Death Online. Respond to the survey HERE: https://forms.gle/WZY4xp3UPSCwEYVJ6. @ (Online) via Google Forms. Thursday, 1 February 2024 (Closing date). Contact Details: Robyn Perros robynperros@gmail.com. No cost for the survey.

Wednesday, 1 February

Dear Champs Customers, Please note that Champs Action Bar is undergoing upgrades, and we will reopen on Wednesday, 1 February. Please see social media posts for updates.