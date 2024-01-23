Makana mayor donates uniforms, toiletries to needy learners to celebrate her birthday

By Malikhanye Mankayi

Makana Municipality mayor Yandiswa Vara celebrated her birthday on 22 January by giving back to needy learners of Archie Mbolekwa Primary School in Makhanda.

Supported by insurance giant Old Mutual and local business Lutifusion, Vara’s initiative saw foundation learners receiving school uniforms and toiletry packs as schools recently reopened after the December holidays.

The event also coincided with the 2024 back-to-school campaign.

Vara said the initiative aimed to show support to needy learners and encourage them to take education seriously. “We have come here to say we have gone above and beyond the cake. We want to encourage you because school is important to us.”

Old Mutual area manager Mbuyiselo Payi said the company had decided to join the initiative to support needy learners. “We are a company that gives back to the community, and today, we came up with 100 dignity packs to support this initiative because a child cannot fully focus without the necessary support due to a poor background.”

Meanwhile, Siyabulela Ivy Madyo, a local businessman and founder of Lutifusion Ltd Pty, outlined his company's involvement in the programme. "Today, we accompanied the mayor to come and restore the hope to these learners." Madyo, who is also the organiser of the annual Makana Music Festival, explained that they had donated shoes, and this was their way of showing gratitude to parents for their support of the popular festival.

Vara, who was an Archie Mbolekwa learner herself in her early years, said a number of schools had been selected for the initiative. “I did not choose this school because I used to study here. We want to cover all the wards in Makana. Therefore, I don’t want misinterpretation that I came here because I used to study here.”