Southwell beat Cuyllerville to go on top of GCB 1st League 

By Chesley Daniels

An acceptable, decent all-round performance from Southwell All-Rounder Josh Van Rensburg propels his side to beat log leaders Cuylerville by 7 wickets in their Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st League fixture played at Shaw Park on Saturday.

The victory saw Southwell topple Cuylerville on top of the overall log and now moved up to the first position of the log with 32.2 points after 7 matches. Cuylerville moved down to second position with 28 (7).

Summarised scores:

Cuyllerville 1st vs Southwell 1st – Shaw Park

Cuyllerville 223 (45.3)

Guy Bladen 4/44 (8.2), Adrian Reed 2/32 (10), Josh Van Rensburg 2/29 (9), Zack Micklewright 1/52 (10), Murray Hobson 1/16 (4)

Southwell 224/3 (43.1)

James Stirk 70 (3×4, 3×6), Kyle Van Niekerk 63*(5×4, 2×6), Josh Van Rensburg 40 (3×4), Chris Roberts 22*(2×4, 1×6)

Result: Southwell won by 7 wickets

Station Hill vs Kenton – Hospital Field

Station Hill 203 (28)

Marvin Groep 49 (6×4, 1×6), Zee Jayi 28 (2×4, 2×6), Sipho Saki 28 (2×4, 3×6), Dayne Jacobs 21

Kenton 164 (43)

Sipho Saki 5/28 (6), Cody Jones 2/39 (10), Kurt Nelson 1/27 (10), Marvin Groep 1/44 (10)

Result: Station Hill won by 39 runs

Manley Flats vs Port Alfred – Manleys

Manley 111 (36)

Dave Duncan 47, Morne Bosch 21

Warren Bowdler 3/20 (7), Buko Nkwinti 4/18 (5), Andrew Pittaway 2/7 (8)

Port Alfred 83 (24)

Hannes Lourens 38

Anton Ferreira 4/26 (10), Craig Fourie 4/43 (10), Morne Bosch 1/3 (2), Lester Isaacs 1/0

Result: Manleys won by 28 runs + bonus point

Southwell 2nd vs Sidbury 2nd – Southwell Country Club

Southwell 145 (45)

Chris Friderichs 41, Harry Moseley 25, Ross Ford 17

Sidbury70 (17)

Richard Moss 5/17 (4), Dale Walters 4/20 (4), James Cameron 1/10 (5)

Result: Southwell won by 75 runs + bonus point

Latest GCB Logs as at 20 January 2024:

GCB 1st League

Southwell – 32.2 (7) Cuylerville – 28 (7) Salem – 22.5 (5) Sidbury – 19.25 (7) Willows – 16 (4) Rhodes – 7.2 (6) Makana Sona 0 (6)

GCB 2nd League

Station Hill – 28.3 (5) Salem – 27.5 (5) Manley Flats – 22.5 (5) Southwell – 22 (4) Sidbury – 21.25 (5) Cuylerville – 20 (5) Tiger Titans – 12 (6) Kenton – 10.5 (6) Port Alfred – 9 (5) Swallows – 0 (4) Rainbows – 0 (4)

This Weekend’s Fixtures:

GCB 1st League

Willows Vs Sidbury – Rhodes Prospect Salem Vs Southwell – Salem Makana Sona Vs Cuylerville – Prospect (Sunday) Salem Vs Willows – Salem (Sunday)

GCB 2nd League: