Trending
EDUCATION

All systems go at Holy Cross

Grocott's MailBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
Teamwork: A tech team in Grade 6 collaborate to create a robotic arm that will respond to different intensities of “golf swings”. Photo: supplied
Teamwork: A tech team in Grade 6 collaborate to create a robotic arm that will respond to different intensities of “golf swings”. Photo: supplied

By Nicci Hayes

Holy Cross opened on Monday, 15 January, with its second annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) CAMP for the senior primary learners. Science student volunteers delivered a series of lessons on Structures, Junior Engineering and Science from Buffalo University in New York State. Robotics and coding were offered by teachers and volunteers from Spencerport School District, the Ranger Robotic Team.

Fancy Fish: Saving our oceans and fish inspired this Foundation phase art project. Photo: supplied

Fancy Fish: Saving our oceans and fish inspired this Foundation phase art project. Photo: supplied
Grade Rs creating self portraits to introduce themselves to their new class mates. Photo: supplied
Grade Rs creating self-portraits to introduce themselves to their new class mates. Photo: supplied

Additional volunteers from America offered a range of sports skills, from volleyball to badminton. An art component was added for Foundation Phase learners, with volunteers bringing art projects linked to stories. Pediatric Nurse practitioner Elaina did a health screening for every child in the school and saw a few children at Tantji.

Smile!: Paediatric nurse practitioner Elaina Howell applying a fluoride treatment. Photo: supplied
Smile! Paediatric nurse practitioner Elaina Howell applying a fluoride treatment. Photo: supplied

Comments are closed.