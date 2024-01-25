All systems go at Holy Cross

By Nicci Hayes

Holy Cross opened on Monday, 15 January, with its second annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) CAMP for the senior primary learners. Science student volunteers delivered a series of lessons on Structures, Junior Engineering and Science from Buffalo University in New York State. Robotics and coding were offered by teachers and volunteers from Spencerport School District, the Ranger Robotic Team.

Additional volunteers from America offered a range of sports skills, from volleyball to badminton. An art component was added for Foundation Phase learners, with volunteers bringing art projects linked to stories. Pediatric Nurse practitioner Elaina did a health screening for every child in the school and saw a few children at Tantji.